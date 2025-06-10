Another former Carolina Panthers player is joining the Buffalo Bills.

The team announced the signing of veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson to a one-year deal on Tuesday.

Thompson, 31, had spent the entirety of his 10-year career with the Panthers after being taken with the 25th overall selection of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Washington.

A native of Sacramento, Thompson has only appeared in six games over the past two seasons. He incurred a broken fibula in 2023, limiting him to two games, and a torn Achilles last fall ended his 2024 season after four games. Thompson was cut by the Panthers in February.

For his career, Thompson has appeared in 123 games, recording 752 tackles, three picks, four forced fumbles and 12.0 sacks.

The Bills' mandatory OTAs began on Tuesday. Thompson will wear the No. 45 jersey with the team.