The Buffalo Bills added to their receiving corps on Wednesday with the addition of Elijah Moore.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the team has signed the former Cleveland Browns wideout to a one-year, $5 million deal.

The signing comes a day after the Browns placed an unrestricted free-agent tender on the 25-year-old Moore.

A native of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Moore appeared in 17 games in 2024, recording a career-high 61 catches for 538 yards and a touchdown.

The Ole Miss product spent the past two seasons with the Browns following playing the first two seasons of his career with the New York Jets, who selected Moore with the 34th overall selection of the 2021 NFL Draft.

For his career, Moore has 200 receptions for 2,162 yards and nine TDs.