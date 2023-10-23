The Buffalo Bills' injury woes continued on Monday with news that tight end Dawson Knox requires wrist surgery.

Head coach Sean McDermott, who announced the surgery, did not have an expected recovery time.

Knox, 26, has appeared in seven games this season, recording 15 receptions on 28 targets for 102 yards and a touchdown. In Sunday's 29-24 loss to the New England Patriots, Knox had one catch for 10 yards.

In his fifth season out of Ole Miss, Knox was a Pro Bowler last season.

The Brentwood, TN native is in the first year of a four-year, $52 million extension.

The Bills (4-3) host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3) on Thursday Night Football in Orchard Park.