The Buffalo Bills will be sending Highmark Stadium off with a classic.

The team announced Tuesday the return of their iconic red helmets from the 1990s for their Week 18 date with the New York Jets.

The game, set for the first week of January, is the final regular-season contest to be played at the venue formerly known as Rich Stadium. The Bills have called the stadium home since its opening in 1973.

"There's no better way to celebrate our fans and honor our team's history by bringing back the red helmets," Bills chief operating officer Pete Guelli said in a statement. "The Bills provided this region with some of the most incredible moments in franchise history in the 1990s wearing these helmets and we feel this is a great way to commemorate the closing of Highmark Stadium in our regular season finale."

The team is set to move to new Highmark Stadium, situated across the road from their current facility, to begin the 2026 season.

The Bills also announced the return of the "Standing Buffalo" throwback uniforms to be worn twice in 2025, against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5 and against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11. It will be the first time the Bills have donned throwbacks since 2021.