The Buffalo Bills have traded Kaiir Elam to the Dallas Cowboys.

The 23-year-old cornerback was the 23rd overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Florida.

The Bills will receive a fifth-round pick in 2026 and a seventh-round pick in 2027 from the Cowboys with a sixth-round pick in 2025 also headed to Dallas.

Elam has struggled for playing time as a pro. He appeared in 13 games for the Bills this past season, recording 26 tackles and a fumble recovery.

In 29 games over three seasons, the Riviera Beach, FL native has recorded 81 tackles and a pair of interceptions.