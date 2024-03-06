The Buffalo Bills' defence will feature a lot of new faces in 2024.

In order to help address salary cap concerns, the Bills have released defensive backs Tre'Davious White, Jordan Poyer and Siran Neal, along with centre Mitch Morse, wide receiver Deonte Harty and running back Nyheim Hines on Wednesday.

The Bills' cuts of S Jordan Poyer, C Mitch Morse, CB Siran Neal, WR Deonte Harty, and RB Nyheim Hines will create approximately $25.96M in salary cap space.



Buffalo entered the day $40M over the cap.



Buffalo was slated to be approximately $41 million over the salary cap, per Spotrac. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Wednesday's moves will create approximately $26 million in cap space.

Schefter also reported that the Bills have restructured the deal of corner back Rasul Douglas, which will save approximately $2.5 million in cap space.

White, 29, played in four games for the Bills before he suffered a torn Achilles and was ruled out for the year.

Originally drafted by Buffalo with the 27th overall pick in 2017, White has made 82 starts for the Bills, and has been named to two Pro Bowls and one First-Team All-Pro.

The Shreveport, La. native has 311 tackles and 18 interceptions in his seven seasons, but has missed significant time with injuries over the past three campaigns.

Douglas, 29, was acquired by the Bills from the Green Bay Packers in a trade on Oct. 31 after opening-day starter White was hurt. Neal, 29, registered 14 tackles this season in a primarily special teams role.

Morse was a Pro Bowler in 2022 and has made 77 starts in Buffalo since he signed with the team ahead of the 2019 season.

Harty caught 15 passes for 150 yards and one touchdown last season, his only with the Bills.

Poyer, 33, had one year remaining on a two-year, $12.5 million deal that will leave a $2 million dead-cap hit.

A native of Dallas, Ore., Poyer appeared in 16 games for the Bills last season, recording 100 tackles and a forced fumble.

The Oregon State product spent the past seven seasons with the Bills and was an All-Pro in 2021.

For his career in 155 games over 11 seasons with the Bills, Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles, Poyer recorded 806 tackles and 24 interceptions, including one pick-six.