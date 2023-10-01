Buffalo Bills defensive back Tre'Davious White was carted off the field late in the third quarter after suffering an apparent leg injury.

Bills CB Tre’Davious White has been carted to the locker room after suffering what looked like a non-contact leg injury. Brutal. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 1, 2023

White pulled up midway through a fourth-down play and went to the ground after a few moments. The team signaled for the medical staff to assist as White slammed his fist on the ground then threw his helmet in frustration.

The 28-year-old was originally drafted 27th overall by the Bills in the 2017 NFL draft and has played all seven seasons of his NFL career with the team. He made the Pro Bowl after the 2019 and 2020 seasons, and was named First-Team All-Pro in 2019 when he led the league with six interceptions.

He's played in 20 of a possible 49 games since the beginning of the 2021 season due to various injuries, including a torn ACL suffered in November of 2021.

In three games this year, White has recorded one interception, one pass defenced and nine tackles.