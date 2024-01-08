Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis's early exit from Sunday night's AFC East-clinching 21-14 victory over the Miami Dolphins was due to a PCL sprain, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

Rapoport notes that the injury is not considered major and he has not been ruled out of the team's AFC wild-card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday.

The 24-year-old Davis was targeted twice and didn't register a reception prior to his exit.

A native of Sanford, FL, Davis is in his fourth season out of Central Florida. He finished his regular season with 45 catches for 746 yards and seven touchdowns.

Davis has 22 receptions for 474 yards and six TDs in seven career playoff games. He is set to hit free agency at season's end.