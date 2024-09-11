The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins, both coming off Week 1 wins to kick off their seasons, are set to clash in a key AFC East matchup on Thursday Night Football.

There was concern surrounding Bills quarterback Josh Allen after he injured his hand in Sunday’s 34-28 victory over the Arizona Cardinals but was cleared to play. He appeared to land on his left hand after hurtling over a Cardinals player to score a six-yard touchdown. The hand was heavily wrapped before he returned to the game.

Thursday Night Football LIVE at 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT

Allen finished the game combining for four touchdowns (two passing, two receiving) as the Bills rallied back from a 14-point first-half deficit.

TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor reported earlier this week that Allen was at practice and not compensating.

Despite the injury scare, the Bills, who have won the AFC East four seasons in a row, go into Thursday’s game in Miami with a lot of recent success against the Dolphins.

The Bills have won four straight games against the Dolphins and 11 of their past 12 contests, including playoffs. Under head coach Sean McDermott, Buffalo is 13-2 against Miami since he was hired in 2017. Over that same timeframe, Buffalo has scored 475 points against Miami, the most by any team against an opponent.

The Bills are also undefeated on Thursday nights in the Allen era. In all six games on Thursday Night Football with Allen under centre, the Bills have scored 24-plus points and gained 350-plus yards with a 13.3-point average margin of victory.

Allen is 11-2 against the Dolphins in his career with 41 total touchdowns, and he has thrown multiple pass touchdowns in all 13 games.

The Dolphins are coming off a 20-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Miami trailed 14-0 late in the second quarter before roaring back in the second half.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa went 23-of-37, throwing for 338 yards and one touchdown while Tyreek Hill had 130 receiving yards and an 80-yard touchdown.

Miami has not played on Thursday night since the 2022 season and it was one to forget for the Dolphins, as they lost to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-15 and Tagovailoa was carted off the field with a head/neck injury and hospitalized.

For all of Allen’s success against the Dolphins, Tagovailoa has had the opposite against the Bills. He has thrown seven interceptions against Buffalo, his most against any opponent and has been sacked 12 times.

The Dolphins last beat the Bills in Week 3 in 2022 by a score of 21-19.