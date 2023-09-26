By the Numbers: Dolphins, Eagles, 49ers remain undefeated

Following a trio of dominant Week 3 victories, the Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, and San Francisco 49ers are the only undefeated teams remaining in the National Football League.

The Dolphins were the talk of the league in Week 3 after crushing the Denver Broncos 70-20. The Dolphins tied the record for the fourth-most points scored in a single game and were three points from tying the 1940 Chicago Bears’ NFL record.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel had the chance to tie or break the record but chose to kneel down and concede possession late in the fourth quarter, explaining that he didn’t come into the game looking to chase records.

"It felt like chasing points and chasing a record – that's not what we came to the game to do," McDaniel said following the game. "It's not the way you want to get the record. I would hope that if the shoe was on the other foot, the opponent would feel the same way. That's called karma. I'm trying to keep good karma with the Miami Dolphins.”

The Dolphins also gained the second-most yards in NFL history with 726 and became the first team in NFL history to score five passing and five rushing touchdowns in the same game.

Miami will likely add another weapon to their arsenal in Week 4, as wide receiver Jaylen Waddle looks to return from concussion protocol.

Here is a look at each undefeated team’s upcoming schedule as they look to continue their hot starts to the season.



Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles reached 3-0 following a 25-11 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. Running back D’Andre Swift had another big game on the ground, rushing for 130 yards on just 16 carries.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts struggled through the air, tossing a pair of interceptions in the victory, while receiver A.J. Brown more than doubled his production on the season with a 131-yard effort.

Looking to stretch their win streak to four games, Philadelphia will host the Washington Commanders in an NFC East showdown. Washington enters the game at 2-1 but is coming off a 37-3 blowout loss against the Buffalo Bills. The Eagles will then take on the Los Angeles Rams (1-2) and the New York Jets (1-2) before a showdown at home against the Dolphins.



San Francisco 49ers

The Niners reached 3-0 following a 30-12 win over the New York Giants on Thursday night. Quarterback Brock Purdy continued to look like a star, passing for 310 yards and two touchdowns.

On paper, the 49ers have the easiest Week 4 matchup of the remaining undefeated teams as they will host the Arizona Cardinals (1-2) at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Cardinals are riding a wave of momentum into San Francisco, having upset the previously undefeated Dallas Cowboys 28-16 in Week 3.

The Niners will face a tough test in Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys (2-1) followed by the Cleveland Browns (2-1), Minnesota Vikings (0-3), and Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) over the next month.

San Francisco will visit the Eagles on Dec. 3 in an NFC Championship rematch. If both teams remain defeated until they face off, it will be the latest in a season two undefeated teams have played each since Week 9 of 2007 when the Patriots (8-0) faced the Colts (7-0).



Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins have the toughest Week 4 test with a matchup on the road against the Buffalo Bills. Following a disappointing Week 1 loss to the Aaron Rodger-less Jets, the Bills (2-1) have come back strong, outscoring their opponents 75-13 in a pair of blowout wins.

In what should be the highest-scoring game of Week 4, the Bills and Dolphins will meet for the AFC East lead. Buffalo have won the previous two matchups between the teams, including a 34-31 win in last year’s playoffs.

Following the Bills, the Dolphins will take on the Giants (1-2) and the Carolina Panthers (0-3) before heading to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles.