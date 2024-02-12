Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have proven why they are the comeback kings of the NFL after erasing a first-half deficit to win Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday.

This is the second time that the Chiefs have rallied in as many seasons as they clawed back from a first-half deficit a season ago against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

The Chiefs headed to the locker room down 10-3 at the half on Sunday, with Christian McCaffrey's touchdown catch on a pass from Jauan Jennings being the difference.

Jennings became the first wide receiver to throw a touchdown pass in the Super Bowl since Pittsburgh Steelers' Antwaan Randle El threw one to Hines Ward in Super Bowl XL against the Seattle Seahawks. Jennings also joined Eagles quarterback Nick Foles the only players in Super Bowl history to ever throw a touchdown pass and catch a touchdown pass in the same game.

Mahomes and the Chiefs scored 10 unanswered points in the second half to knot the game up at 13.

The fourth quarter was when Mahomes' star shined the brightest as he went toe-to-toe with San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy and the 49ers' defence in the final moments to force overtime.

Following a go-ahead field goal by 49ers rookie kicker Jake Moody, the stage was set for the Chiefs.

In a surgical drive that saw Mahomes use his feet to extend the game on a critical fourth down with moments left to play, he found Mecole Hardman Jr. in the end zone to finish the game and cement his and the Chiefs' legacy.

With his win, Mahomes joins an exclusive club of quarterbacks to have won three or more Super Bowl titles, sharing the limelight with names such as Tom Brady (seven), Terry Bradshaw and Joe Montana (four), and Troy Aikman (three).

Mahomes also bolstered his case for a golden jacket and bust in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, with his third career Super Bowl MVP award for his 333-yard, two-touchdown performance.

With Mahomes at the helm, the Chiefs have long been a threat when trailing games and spearheaded a late-game comeback against the Buffalo Bills in this year’s Divisional Round.

Coming from behind is becoming a theme with the Chiefs and Super Bowl appearances as they have faced a deficit of 10 or more points in all four of Mahomes' Super Bowl appearances. He has brought them back in three of them, and is the only quarterback to trail by double digits three times and win.

Mahomes now has the second-most fourth-quarter playoff comebacks in NFL history with five behind Tom Brady (nine) and tied with Denver Broncos' John Elway for the second-most postseason game-winning drives with six.