CHICAGO (AP) — Caleb Williams led four scoring drives, D'Andre Swift had 165 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown, and the Chicago Bears held off the Los Angeles Rams 24-18 on Sunday.

Jaquan Brisker intercepted Matthew Stafford with about a minute remaining after the Bears punted on the previous play, helping Chicago (2-2) end a two-game skid.

Williams threw for 157 yards and a touchdown after setting a Bears rookie record by passing for 363 yards at Indianapolis last week. The No. 1 overall draft pick and former Heisman Trophy winner out of Southern California was 17 of 23 with a 9-yard TD pass to DJ Moore in the third quarter.

Swift had his best game since signing with the Bears in March. A Pro Bowler with Philadelphia last season, he broke off a 36-yard touchdown run that made it 24-15 in the fourth quarter. He finished with 16 rushes for 93 yards and seven catches for 72 yards.

Roschon Johnson ran for a 1-yard touchdown in the second quarter after Montez Sweat strip-sacked Stafford deep in Los Angeles territory.

The Bears won for the first time since beating Tennessee in Week 1 and snapped a three-game skid against the Rams (1-3), who were coming off a fourth-quarter rally to beat San Francisco.

Stafford completed 20 of 29 passes for 224 yards. But his late interception on first down at the Los Angeles 8 ended any potential comeback.

Tutu Atwell had 82 yards receiving with Cooper Kupp (ankle) and Puka Nacua (knee) sidelined, and Kyren Williams ran for 94 yards and a TD.

The Rams drove to the Chicago 7 early in the third quarter, only to settle for a field goal by Joshua Karty that cut it to 10-9.

The Bears then went 74 yards, with Caleb Williams finding Moore in the back of the end zone, bumping the lead to eight.

The Rams answered with a 70-yard drive. Kyren Williams scored from the 3 on the first play of the quarter to make it 17-15, but the 2-point conversion pass failed.

Chicago responded again, going 70 yards. Caleb Williams hit Cole Kmet over the middle for a neat 22-yard pass, and Swift leapt over a lunging linebacker Michael Hoecht at the line on the next play to spring his long touchdown run, his first score since signing with the Bears in the offseason.

Karty cut it to 24-18 with a 52-yard field goal.

Injuries

Bears: RG Teven Jenkins (ribs) exited early in the second quarter after he was hurt blocking on a run.

Up next

Rams: Host Green Bay next Sunday.

Bears: Host Carolina next Sunday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL