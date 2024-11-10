CHICAGO (AP) — Right before Chicago's bye week, it looked as if Caleb Williams had turned a corner. It looked as if everything was coming together for the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft.

These days, not so much. And that's a major issue for the Bears going into the most difficult part of their schedule.

Playing behind a patchwork offensive line, Williams was sacked nine times and passed for just 120 yards during Sunday's 19-3 loss to the lowly New England Patriots. The Bears (4-5) went 1 for 14 on third down and finished with just 142 yards in their third consecutive loss.

Williams, who turns 23 on Nov. 18, dropped his first matchup with each of the two quarterbacks that were taken right after him in the draft. The Bears lost 18-15 at Washington on Oct. 27 on Jayden Daniels' last-second Hail Mary, and Drake Maye directed New England to its third win of the season.

Chicago had won three in a row before its current slide. Williams completed 74% of his passes for 687 yards and seven touchdowns with one interception during the win streak. The promising stretch culminated with Williams throwing for four TDs in a 35-16 victory over Jacksonville.

The Bears had their open week after defeating the Jaguars in London on Oct. 13. Somewhere over the Atlantic Ocean, it looks as if Williams and company lost their way.

