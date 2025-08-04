EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Cam Skattebo is not practicing with the New York Giants after experiencing a setback, fellow rookie Beaux Collins has also been sidelined by an undisclosed injury and standout left tackle Andrew Thomas has yet to make an appearance on the field at training camp after landing on the physically unable to perform list.

While there is still a month to go before the NFL season begins, the injuries are starting to pile up for the Giants on offense. Skattebo, their fourth-round pick out of Arizona State who was expected to be part of the running back rotation, was among those not participating Monday because of a hamstring injury.

“With all the guys that are hurt, they’re all making progress,” coach Brian Daboll said when asked about Skattebo. “If they can be out there, they’ll be out there. ... Well see where we’re at each day. Everybody is day by day.”

Thomas appears further away than that as he works back from surgery in October for a Lisfranc injury in his right foot. Asked about Thomas ramping up this week with the stated goal of him being ready for the opener Sept. 7 at Washington, Daboll said only, “He’ll just keep working his rehab and continue to get better.”

Going into his sixth pro season, the concern for Thomas is more about getting him fully healthy and less about the snaps he is missing. That is not so much the case for rookies such as Skattebo and Collins — the latter of whom is an undrafted free agent wide receiver trying to make the team at a crowded position.

“Any time you can’t be out there, it doesn’t help you,” Daboll said. “Take advantage of the meeting time, but there’s no substitute for being out on the field playing, particularly young players that are trying to earn a spot.”

With Collins and veteran Darius Slayton not taking part in team practice and Bryce Ford-Wheaton on injured reserve after after tearing an Achilles tendon, 26-year-old Montrell Washington has impressed when given the opportunity to run with the first- and second-team offenses. Washington made a dazzling one-handed catch on a pass from first-round pick Jaxson Dart during 7-on-7 drills Monday, adding to his growing list of camp highlights.

“My motto is, ‘A play a day keeps the coaches away,’ so I’m trying to make as many plays as I can,” Washington said. “We don’t like when guys go down, but I’m just trying to be there to show the guys I’m available, I’m locked in (and) I can be that guy to make a play for you guys when y’all need me to.”

Whereas Washington is a newcomer after joining as a free agent following stints with Kansas City and Denver, running back Devin Singletary is very familiar with Daboll's system from their time together in Buffalo and has embraced getting more carries with Skattebo, Rushawn Baker and Eric Gray all out.

“Every day you’ve got to prove yourself,” Singletary said. “Every day, we like to say, the rent is due, so for me, it doesn’t matter if it’s one opportunity or 30. I’m trying to make the most of every opportunity because nothing is given. Everything is earned in the league, and when you get an opportunity, you want to make the best of it every time and that’s how you get more opportunities.”

Daboll called Singletary “a vet that's having a really good camp” by keeping his head down and working. Usurped for the starting job last year by Tyrone Tracy in part because of a groin injury that hampered him, Singletary feels he's back to 100% now and ready to contribute.

“Me, personally, I’m feeling good,” Singletary said. “Just trying to make plays when my number is called. That’s the name of the game."

