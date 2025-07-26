NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Fans clamored for Cam Ward's autograph as he worked his way along the wall at Nissan Stadium.

Even with no pads and no tackling allowed, the Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback put on a show Saturday.

Ward connected early and often with his new favorite wide receiver Calvin Ridley, starting with a touchdown pass in a 7-on-7 drill, and Ward's best play came on a scramble to his left and finding Ridley for a big TD catch as long as people ignore Jeffery Simmons likely would've had a sack.

Everything was fresh and new Saturday for a steamy, midday practice.

“I don't even remember the record, but it was bad,” Ridley said during the session.

The veteran wide receiver looks to be the biggest winner from the Titans using the No. 1 overall draft pick on Ward out of Miami. Coach Brian Callahan put their lockers together this offseason, and the connection has been growing steadily.

Ridley laid out to put two hands on a pass from Ward in one drill, and he caught a handful of throws from the rookie Saturday.

The Titans landed the No. 1 overall draft pick after going 3-14 last season and finishing on a six-game skid.

“We're going to bring some fun to Nashville,” said Ridley, who had 1,017 yards receiving but only four TD catches in his first season with the Titans.

How Ward does as a rookie will be a big key for how much fun the Titans are responsible for this season. Ward is getting more work in training camp with the first-team offense after Will Levis' decision to have season-ending surgery Tuesday.

The Titans used Saturday's session to focus on third down, scoring when within 20 yards of the goal line and a silent count with fans trying to find some shade doing their best to bring the noise.

Callahan said Ward has been impressive in handling the different calls to run third down plays depending how defenses line up against the offense.

“Every time he goes out, he sees something new and and makes an adjustment and gets better for it,” Callahan said. "So as many third down periods and work that we can get for Cam’s is going to put him in a place where he should be ready to go for the regular season.”

The Titans could use that. They ranked 19th on third downs last season, converting 37.6%. Staying on the field is key for a team that was 27th in scoring just 18.3 points per game last season.

Simmons said he'll be the first one to have Ward's back on game day.

“You can’t help but to rally behind him,” Simmons said.

Burks injured

Wide receiver Treylon Burks hurt his right shoulder on a diving catch out of bounds. He got up and immediately grabbed at his right shoulder before walking to the locker room with training staff.

Callahan said in a statement that Burks was being evaluated for a shoulder injury and the Titans will have an update at the appropriate time. NFL Network reported that Burks broke his collarbone.

Burks was the 18th pick overall in 2022. He has 27 of 51 possible games because of injuries.

