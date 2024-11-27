SCOREBOARD

Can Mahomes correct course vs. Raiders on Friday on TSN?

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have a chance for a statement win when they take on the Las Vegas Raiders in the second-ever Black Friday game.

The Chiefs (10-1) enter the game with the best record in the AFC, but they haven't looked strong in weeks.

The last time the Chiefs won by more than one score was in Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers, and they've had to scrape out close wins against non-playoff teams in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (30-24 in overtime) and Carolina Panthers (30-27) in the past four weeks.

Enter the Raiders, a team the Chiefs have dominated under the Andy Reid-Mahomes era. 

Kansas City beat Las Vegas on the road in Week 8 by a score of 27-20, but oddsmakers are expecting a lot stronger of a performance from the Chiefs this week, as they enter as 12.5-point favourites per FanDuel.

Mahomes has put up the best numbers of his career against the Raiders in their 13 battles.

Patrick Mahomes career numbers by opponent

Opponent Yards Touchdowns Record
Las Vegas Raiders 3,835  32  11-2 
Denver Broncos  3,771  20  13-1 
Los Angeles Chargers  3,060  26  9-2 
Baltimore Ravens  1,770  13  4-1 
Jacksonville Jaguars 1,327  4-0 

The Raiders picked up one of their two wins against the Chiefs since 2018 on Christmas Day a year ago, and added some drama to the matchup when a video surfaced early in training camp this summer of Raiders players having a laugh with a Kermit doll dressed as Mahomes.

"It's still early in the year. Stuff like that happens," Mahomes said that week when asked about the situation. "It'll get handled when it gets handled.''

Mahomes' athletic trainer simply wrote on X: "We will remember."

The Kermit doll stunt was another example of the Raiders poking the proverbial bear. In 2021, the Raiders decided to dance on the Chiefs' logo at midfield during pre-game warmups in their game on Dec. 12.

In response to that stunt, the Chiefs pummeled the Raiders 48-9.

Las Vegas hasn't provided any bulletin board material ahead of this matchup, but the Chiefs will still look to energize a team that has not looked like the best squad in the AFC.

The Chiefs rank 11th in the NFL with a point differential of +52 - the last time a Super Bowl winner finished the season outside the top 10 in point differential was the 2012 Baltimore Ravens.

Point differential ranks

Team Season Point Differential NFL Rank Result
Chiefs  2024  +52  11  ?
Chiefs  2023  +77  Won Super Bowl
Chiefs  2022  +127  Won Super Bowl
Rams  2021  +88  Won Super Bowl
Buccaneers  2020  +137  Won Super Bowl
Chiefs  2019  +143  Won Super Bowl
Patriots  2018  +111  Won Super Bowl
Eagles  2017  +162  Won Super Bowl
Patriots  2016  +191  Won Super Bowl
Broncos  2015  +59  10  Won Super Bowl
Patriots  2014  +155  Won Super Bowl
Seahawks  2013  +186  Won Super Bowl
Ravens  2012  +54  11  Won Super Bowl

For his part, Mahomes is looking to flip the script and avoid playing in so many close games.

“You always want to have some blowouts. You want to be a little calmer in the fourth quarter,” said Mahomes after the game against Carolina.

“It’s all about getting better. That’s the best thing about playing in the NFL. We’ve got to just go back, learn from (Carolina), and know we have a short week against a hungry football team in the Raiders that’s coming to our house.”

Mahomes has thrown for four or more touchdowns against the Raiders four times in his career, and Black Friday's game would be a key time to achieve that feat a fifth time for the Chiefs' outlook.

