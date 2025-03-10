Canadian wide receiver Josh Palmer and the Buffalo Bills have reached a three-year, $36 million deal, according to multiple reports.

The deal includes $18 million guaranteed and gives reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen a new option to work with on offence.

The 25-year-old from Toronto has spent the last four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, catching 39 passes for 584 yards and one touchdown in 15 games last season.

Palmer was selected in the third round (No. 77 overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Chargers and spent his first four seasons there, recording a career-best 72 catches for 769 receiving yards in 2022.

Palmer played his college ball at the University of Tennessee and attended St. Roch Catholic Secondary School in Brampton, Ont., prior to moving to St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.