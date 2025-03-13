ORCHARD PARK - It might not be Toronto but it definitely feels like home for Joshua Palmer.

He signed a three-year, US$36-million contract — $18 million reportedly guaranteed — with the Buffalo Bills on Thursday after agreeing to a deal earlier in the week, shortly after the opening of the NFL's legal tampering window ahead of the start of free agency.

The 25-year-old Brampton, Ont., native had 39 catches for 584 yards and one touchdown last season with the Los Angeles Chargers. With most of his family living in Toronto and surrounding area, Palmer feels fortunate to be continuing his NFL career much closer to home.

"I'd like to say it's like a homecoming," Palmer said. "I feel like I just signed with the Canadian (NFL) team.

"I'm a lot closer to home … it made it very easy (to sign with Bills). Instead of a five-hour flight connecting to L.A., it's an hour and 40 (minute) drive. My family can see me after games, they can come Wednesday if they want. I'm definitely blessed because if I ever need them, they're right across the border."

Buffalo also agreed to a three-year deal with Canadian defensive lineman Michael Hoecht with a reported maximum value of $24 million. The six-foot-seven 267-pound Hoecht, from Oakville, Ont., joins the Bills following four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams.

Hoecht, who attended Brown University, recorded 180 tackles (98 solo, 15 for loss), 26 quarterback hits, 13.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles with the Rams. He was scheduled to meet with reporters here Friday.

Palmer said he didn't know Hoecht personally but added he has a sister who calls Oakville home.

Palmer and Hoecht add to the Bills' Canadian content as tight end Dalton Kincaid and safety Taylor Rapp are both dual citizens. Defensive tackle Eli Ankou, who grew up in Ottawa and spent last season on Buffalo's practice roster, is an unrestricted free agent.

The Chargers selected the six-foot-one 210-pound Palmer in the third round, No. 77 overall, in the 2021 NFL draft out of Tennessee. He had 182 career catches for 2,287 yards and 10 touchdowns in 58 games with Los Angeles.

There'll be at least one familiar face for Palmer in Buffalo's locker room. Former Chargers defensive lineman Joey Bosa also spoke to reporters Thursday after agreeing to a one-year, $12.6-million deal with the Bills.

Palmer played with Bosa's younger brother, Nick (a defensive end with the San Francisco 49ers) at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

"The Bosas and Palmers are tight," he said. "Whenever Joey and I spoke (with Chargers) it was more meaningful conversations because he's (on) defence and I'm (on) offence and we didn't cross paths a lot.

"I'm glad that's going to continue here."

Palmer goes from playing with one elite quarterback (L.A.'s Justin Herbert) to another (Buffalo's Josh Allen). Allen was the NFL MVP last season after passing for 3,731 yards, 28 TDs and just six interceptions and guiding the Bills to the AFC title game.

Palmer's agreement came a day after Allen signed a six-year, $330-million extension with Buffalo. Although Palmer never firmly established himself as a No. 1 receiver with the Chargers, Allen has shown — especially in 2024 — he can tap into a receiver's full talent and effectively utilize the player within the Bills' offensive scheme.

"Playing with Herbo has got me to this point and now I am blessed to play with Josh Allen," Palmer said. "I've only ever played with Justin so you can imagine the excitement to see what it's going to be like to play with Josh, this team and this organization."

Khalil Shakir was Buffalo's leading receiver last season with 76 catches for 821 yards and four TDs. Palmer's best NFL campaign was 2022 when he recorded 72 receptions for 769 yards and three touchdowns.

But Palmer gives Buffalo a receiver who can play anywhere on the field and create separation at the line of scrimmage.

"I take a lot of pride in being able to run the entire route tree, be inside and outside," he said. "The ability to win in different situations so being able to run a slant route but five different ways if I have to."

Entering his fifth NFL season, Palmer said he has merely scratched the surface regarding how much better he can be.

"I think being here they will be able to exploit my strengths," he said. "I'm not just going to walk in and say, 'I'm the missing piece,' because that's not true at all.

"But I'd like to say they see something in me and I see something in them so when you marry each other you hope for the best, for the success of the offence and you want to see that flourish. Whoever wants me I want them back so that's how I am approaching this."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2025.