Canadian offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif announced his retirement from professional football on Thursday.

Duvernay-Tardif, who was a free agent, made the announcement on Instagram.

The 32-year-old finished last season on the New York Jets active roster, having also spent time on their practice roster. He had put his career on hold for a residency program earlier that season, returning after he completed that program in November.

Duvernay-Tardif appeared in 73 career regular season NFL games for the Kansas City Chiefs and Jets. He has also played in six playoff games, including capturing Super Bowl LIV as a member of the Chiefs.

The Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Que. native also opted out of the 2020 NFL season to be a full-time doctor at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Duvernay-Tardif split the 2020 Northern Star Award with Alphonso Davies and was also named Sportsman of the Year by Sports Illustrated.