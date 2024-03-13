FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Canadian Nathan Rourke is officially back with the New England Patriots.

The NFL club formally announced Rourke had signed a one-year deal Tuesday. Reports earlier this month had the former B.C. Lions star signing an exclusive rights free agent deal with the Patriots.

New England claimed the six-foot-one, 210-pound Rourke off waivers in December from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Exactly where Rourke fits in with the Patriots is a mystery. New England has reportedly agreed to deal former starter Mac Jones to the Jaguars but is also said to have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with veteran free-agent quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

Brissett was a 2016 third-round pick of the Patriots and spent his rookie season with the club before being dealt to Indianapolis before the 2017 campaign. Brissett appeared in three games last season with the Washington Commanders.

The Patriots also have the third pick of the 2024 NFL draft and are expected to use it on a quarterback.

Jacksonville signed Rourke as a free agent in January 2023 shortly after the Victoria native was named the CFL's top Canadian for his stellar 2022 season with B.C.

Rourke threw for 3,349 yards and 25 touchdowns TDs in 10 games with the Lions -- his campaign was reduced due to a Lisfranc ligament sprain in his right foot. Rourke also ran for 304 yards and seven touchdowns to secure the league's top Canadian award.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2024.