The Atlanta Falcons announced a series of roster moves on Sunday, including the release of Canadian quarterback Nathan Rourke.

The 26-year-old native of Victoria, B.C. spent just over a week with the Falcons. He played a couple drives for Atlanta in their first pre-season game against the Miami Dolphins, where he completed three of 13 passes for 37 yards.

He was brought in to compete with Taylor Heinicke for the third quarterback spot on the team, behind top free agent signing Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr., who was selected with the eighth overall pick in this year's NFL Draft.

"If he loses the third-string job to Heinicke and gets cut in September, I don't think he's coming back [to the CFL]," TSN's Farhan Lalji said earlier in August. "I think he'll find another spot on the practice roster."

However, Lalji also conceded that the spot in Atlanta was "not a great fit" for Rourke, and that the veteran may find a better opportunity elsewhere as he continues to try to break in to the NFL.

This is Rourke's second time being released in the early part of NFL training camps, after the New York Giants released the former CFL star late in July.

New York claimed Rourke off waivers May 7, but he didn't see much action during the first week of the Giants' training camp before getting cut.

Rourke finished last season with New England. He was inactive for two games before dressing as a backup in the Patriots regular-season finale versus the New York Jets on Jan. 7.

New England placed Rourke, who was released Sunday by the Giants, on waivers after taking two quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL draft, including Drake Maye in the first round.

Rourke originally signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars following two seasons with the CFL's B.C. Lions.

The six-foot-two, 209-pound pivot was named the league's top Canadian in 2022 after completing 78.7 per cent of his passes for 3,349 yards and 25 TDs over 10 regular-season contests.

He also ran for 304 yards (7.8-yard average) and seven TDs despite missing time with a Lisfranc injury.