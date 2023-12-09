Canadian quarterback Nathan Rourke is back on the Jacksonville Jaguars' active roster, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

The Jags signed Rourke to the team's active roster on Saturday ahead of their Week 14 clash against the 7-5 Browns in Cleveland on Sunday.

The Jaguars, who sit first in the AFC South with an 8-4 record, have questions at quarterback for this week's game with starter Trevor Lawrence listed as questionable with a high ankle sprain.

Lawrence, 24, suffered the injury in the late stages of Monday's overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and is expected to be a game-time decision against the Browns.

Backup C.J. Beathard, 30, is expected to fill in if Lawrence can't play, but he's also dealing with an injury to his left, non-throwing shoulder.

The 25-year-old Rourke signed with the Jaguars this off-season after a remarkable year with the CFL's BC Lions. He made an appearance on the team's active roster in October, but was assigned back to the practice roster a short time later.