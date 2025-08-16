Canadian quarterback Taylor Elgersma shined in his second appearance of the 2025 preseason, helping the Green Bay Packers to a 23-19 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday afternoon.

Elgersma, a native of London, Ont., completed 7-of-11 passing attempts for 109 yards while leading three scoring drives after coming into the game for Malik Willis in the late stages of the second quarter.

The Wilfrid Laurier University product took his first snaps of the day with the Packers trailing 13-0, before leading the offence to a field goal and two touchdowns in three of the next four drives. He departed the contest with the score knotted up at 16-16, making way for Sean Clifford to close out the fourth quarter.

After the game, Elgersma told TSN's Dave Naylor that he was not aware head coach Matt LaFleur would tab him to be the second quarterback to come into the contest, playing almost a full half of football before his day was over.

Elgersma previously made his preseason debut last week against the New York Jets, but was given just one drive towards the end of the game behind Jordan Love, Malik Willis, and Clifford.

The 23-year-old signal caller completed three of his four passing attempts for 24 yards in the 30-10 loss to kick off the preseason at Lambeau Field last week.

Elgersma signed with the Packers as an underrated free agent after winning the Hec Crighton Trophy with the Golden Hawks as the most outstanding Canadian football player in U Sports.

He threw for 4,252 yards with 35 touchdowns and 11interceptions across 13 games in his senior season at Laurier, leading his team to a Yates Cup title and an appearance in the Vanier Cup.

Elgersma will have one more week in the preseason to improve his case as the team's third quarterback before rosters are trimmed down to 53 players on Aug. 26.