Canadian quarterback Taylor Elgersma is not expected to be signed to the Green Bay Packers' practice roster after he was placed on waivers by the team on Tuesday, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

The London, Ont., native will now consider his options before turning his attention to the Canadian Football League. Elgersma was drafted 18th overall by the Blue Bombers in the 2025 CFL Draft.

Elgersma was signed to a tryout contract by the Packers on May 12 and appeared in all three of the team's pre-season games, recording 166 passing yards with a touchdown.

His biggest performance came during the Packers' 23-19 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in their second pre-season game where he threw for 109 yards with seven completions.

The 6-foot-5 pivot played four seasons with Laurier University in Canada's U Sports, leading his team to a Vanier Cup appearance last season.

He was later invited to the Senior Bowl, becoming just the second Canadian university player to earn the honour and the first U Sports quarterback.