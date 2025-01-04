PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals will have to try to finish their playoff push without running back Chase Brown.

Cincinnati ruled Brown out of Saturday night's regular-season finale against Pittsburgh with a sprained ankle. Brown, the Bengals' leading rusher, did not practice all week after he got hurt during an overtime victory over Denver in Week 17.

Brown, who has rushed for a team-high 990 yards and scored 11 combined touchdowns, was listed as questionable on the final injury report.

Khalil Herbert likely will start in Brown's place. The Bengals (8-8), winners of four straight, need a victory over the Steelers and losses on Sunday by Miami and Denver to clinch a playoff spot.

Defensive end Sam Hubbard, wide receiver Charlie Jones, defensive end Isaiah Thomas, offensive tackle Andrew Stueber, wide receiver Jermaine Burton and tight end Tanner McLachlan are also inactive for Cincinnati.

Pittsburgh will be without starting cornerback Donte Jackson, who is dealing with a back injury. Jackson, who leads the Steelers with five interceptions, will be replaced by Cory Trice.

Quarterback Kyle Allen, wide receiver Scotty Miller, defensive end Isaiah Lowdermilk and defensive end Dean Lowry are also inactive for Pittsburgh, which is trying to avoid heading into the playoffs on a four-game skid.

