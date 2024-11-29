Canadian New York Giants tight end Theo Johnson will likely miss the rest of the 2024 season with a foot injury, head coach Brian Daboll told reporters Friday.

The Winnipeg native suffered the injury in Thursday's 27-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Johnson will likely end his season with 29 catches for 331 yards and one touchdown. Johnson was targeted a total of 43 times and averaged 11.4 yards per catch.

The Giants selected Johnson in the fourth round (No. 107 overall) in the 2024 draft out of Penn State. He had 34 catches and seven touchdowns in his final season at Penn State in 2023.

Meanwhile, Daboll also told reporters that defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence will be out until next season with a left elbow injury suffered against the Cowboys.

New York dropped to 2-10 following their loss on Thursday and continue to sit last in the NFC East Division.