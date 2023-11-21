Canadians in the NFL: St-Juste records season's first sack against Giants

Published

Montreal's own Benjamin St-Juste recorded his first sack of the 2023 campaign after pulling down New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito. St-Juste, 26, finished the game with a pair of combined tackles in the Washington Commanders' 31-19 loss to their NFC East rival.

 Benjamin St-Juste - Washington Commanders

Benjamin St-Juste Washington Commanders Jalin Hyatt New York Giants

2023 stats

 
TACK SACK INT BORN COLLEGE DRAFT
40 1.0 1 Montreal Minnesota 2021

Chuba Hubbard - Carolina Panthers

Chuba Hubbard Carolina Panthers

2023 stats

 
CAR YDS TD BORN COLLEGE DRAFT
104 408  Edmonton Oklahoma State  2021

Week 11 vs. Dallas Cowboys: Chuba Hubbard, a  24-year-old native of Edmonton, Alta., rushed for 57 yards on carries and caught a pair of passes for eight yards in the Panthers' 33-10 loss to the Cowboys.

 

Jevon Holland - Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins celebrate

2023 stats

 
TACK SACK INT BORN COLLEGE DRAFT
44 0 Coquitlam Oregon 2021

Week 11 vs. Las Vegas RaidersCoquitlam, B.C., native Jevon Holland had four solo tackles in Week 11 against the Raiders. The former Oregon Duck also tallied a tackle for loss and finished the game with five combined tackles in the Dolphins' 20-13 win.

 

David Onyemata - Atlanta Falcons

David Onyemata Atlanta Falcons

2023 stats

 
TACK SACK TFL BORN COLLEGE DRAFT
18 3.5 5 Nigeria Manitoba 2016

Bye Week: University of Manitoba product David Onyemata and the Falcons did not play in Week 11. 

 

John Metchie - Houston Texans

John Metchie III Houston Texans

2023 stats

 
REC YDS TD BORN COLLEGE DRAFT
11 123  0 Taiwan Alabama 2022

Week 11 vs. Arizona Cardinals: Brampton, Ont., native John Metchie caught one pass for 12 yards and played 15 offensive snaps in the Texans' 21-16 win over the Cardinals.

 

Chase Claypool - Miami Dolphins

Chase Claypool Miami Dolphins

2023 stats

 
REC YDS TD BORN COLLEGE DRAFT
 5 66 Abbotsford  Notre Dame  2020

Week 11 vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Chase Claypool was not active for the Dolphins in their 20-13 win over the Raiders.


Michael Hoecht - Los Angeles Rams

Michael Hoecht Los Angeles Rams

2023 stats

 
TACK SACK TFL BORN COLLEGE DRAFT
25 3.5 5 Oakville Brown Undrafted

Week 11 vs. Seattle Seahawks: Rams linebacker and Oakville, Ont., native Michael Hoecht picked up a season-high five solo tackles and had a tackle for loss in their 17-16 win over the Seahawks.

 

Jesse Luketa - Arizona Cardinals

Jesse Luketa Arizona Cardinals

2023 stats

 
TACK SACK INT BORN COLLEGE DRAFT
 3  0  Ottawa  Penn State 2022 

Week 11 vs. Houston Texans: Ottawa, Ont., native Jesse Luketa logged 14 special teams snaps in the Cardinals' 21-16 loss to the Texans.

 

Joshua Palmer - Los Angeles Chargers

Joshua Palmer Los Angeles Chargers

2023 stats

 
REC YDS TD BORN COLLEGE DRAFT
23 377 1 Brampton Tennessee 2021

Week 11 vs. Green Bay Packers: Brampton's Joshua Palmer missed his third straight game after suffering a knee injury in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears.

 

Matthew Bergeron - Atlanta Falcons

Matthew Bergeron Atlanta Falcons

2023 stats

GAMES BORN COLLEGE DRAFT
10 Victoriaville  Syracuse  2023

Bye Week: Victoriaville, Que., native Matthew Bergeron and fellow Canadian Onyemata did not play in Week 11.