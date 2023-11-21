Montreal's own Benjamin St-Juste recorded his first sack of the 2023 campaign after pulling down New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito. St-Juste, 26, finished the game with a pair of combined tackles in the Washington Commanders' 31-19 loss to their NFC East rival.

Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.

Benjamin St-Juste Washington Commanders Jalin Hyatt New York Giants

2023 stats TACK SACK INT BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 40 1.0 1 Montreal Minnesota 2021

Week 11 vs. New York Giants: Montreal's own Benjamin St-Juste recorded his first sack of the 2023 campaign after pulling down Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito. St-Juste, 26, finished the game with a pair of combined tackles in the Commanders' 31-19 loss to their NFC East rival.

Chuba Hubbard Carolina Panthers

2023 stats CAR YDS TD BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 104 408 1 Edmonton Oklahoma State 2021

Week 11 vs. Dallas Cowboys: Chuba Hubbard, a 24-year-old native of Edmonton, Alta., rushed for 57 yards on carries and caught a pair of passes for eight yards in the Panthers' 33-10 loss to the Cowboys.

Miami Dolphins celebrate

2023 stats TACK SACK INT BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 44 0 0 Coquitlam Oregon 2021

Week 11 vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Coquitlam, B.C., native Jevon Holland had four solo tackles in Week 11 against the Raiders. The former Oregon Duck also tallied a tackle for loss and finished the game with five combined tackles in the Dolphins' 20-13 win.

David Onyemata Atlanta Falcons

2023 stats TACK SACK TFL BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 18 3.5 5 Nigeria Manitoba 2016

Bye Week: University of Manitoba product David Onyemata and the Falcons did not play in Week 11.

John Metchie III Houston Texans

2023 stats REC YDS TD BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 11 123 0 Taiwan Alabama 2022

Week 11 vs. Arizona Cardinals: Brampton, Ont., native John Metchie caught one pass for 12 yards and played 15 offensive snaps in the Texans' 21-16 win over the Cardinals.

Chase Claypool Miami Dolphins

2023 stats REC YDS TD BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 5 66 1 Abbotsford Notre Dame 2020

Week 11 vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Chase Claypool was not active for the Dolphins in their 20-13 win over the Raiders.

Michael Hoecht Los Angeles Rams

2023 stats TACK SACK TFL BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 25 3.5 5 Oakville Brown Undrafted

Week 11 vs. Seattle Seahawks: Rams linebacker and Oakville, Ont., native Michael Hoecht picked up a season-high five solo tackles and had a tackle for loss in their 17-16 win over the Seahawks.

Jesse Luketa Arizona Cardinals

2023 stats TACK SACK INT BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 3 0 0 Ottawa Penn State 2022

Week 11 vs. Houston Texans: Ottawa, Ont., native Jesse Luketa logged 14 special teams snaps in the Cardinals' 21-16 loss to the Texans.

Joshua Palmer Los Angeles Chargers

2023 stats REC YDS TD BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 23 377 1 Brampton Tennessee 2021

Week 11 vs. Green Bay Packers: Brampton's Joshua Palmer missed his third straight game after suffering a knee injury in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears.

Matthew Bergeron Atlanta Falcons