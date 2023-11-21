Canadians in the NFL: St-Juste records season's first sack against Giants
Montreal's own Benjamin St-Juste recorded his first sack of the 2023 campaign after pulling down New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito. St-Juste, 26, finished the game with a pair of combined tackles in the Washington Commanders' 31-19 loss to their NFC East rival.
Benjamin St-Juste - Washington Commanders
Chuba Hubbard - Carolina Panthers
Week 11 vs. Dallas Cowboys: Chuba Hubbard, a 24-year-old native of Edmonton, Alta., rushed for 57 yards on carries and caught a pair of passes for eight yards in the Panthers' 33-10 loss to the Cowboys.
Jevon Holland - Miami Dolphins
Week 11 vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Coquitlam, B.C., native Jevon Holland had four solo tackles in Week 11 against the Raiders. The former Oregon Duck also tallied a tackle for loss and finished the game with five combined tackles in the Dolphins' 20-13 win.
David Onyemata - Atlanta Falcons
Bye Week: University of Manitoba product David Onyemata and the Falcons did not play in Week 11.
John Metchie - Houston Texans
Week 11 vs. Arizona Cardinals: Brampton, Ont., native John Metchie caught one pass for 12 yards and played 15 offensive snaps in the Texans' 21-16 win over the Cardinals.
Chase Claypool - Miami Dolphins
Week 11 vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Chase Claypool was not active for the Dolphins in their 20-13 win over the Raiders.
Michael Hoecht - Los Angeles Rams
Week 11 vs. Seattle Seahawks: Rams linebacker and Oakville, Ont., native Michael Hoecht picked up a season-high five solo tackles and had a tackle for loss in their 17-16 win over the Seahawks.
Jesse Luketa - Arizona Cardinals
Week 11 vs. Houston Texans: Ottawa, Ont., native Jesse Luketa logged 14 special teams snaps in the Cardinals' 21-16 loss to the Texans.
Joshua Palmer - Los Angeles Chargers
Week 11 vs. Green Bay Packers: Brampton's Joshua Palmer missed his third straight game after suffering a knee injury in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears.
Matthew Bergeron - Atlanta Falcons
Bye Week: Victoriaville, Que., native Matthew Bergeron and fellow Canadian Onyemata did not play in Week 11.