Canadians in the NFL: Hubbard shines in featured role for Panthers
Edmonton's Chuba Hubbard rose to the occasion in Week 6 for the Carolina Panthers and had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL. The former Oklahoma State Cowboy shined for the Panthers, rushing for 88 yards and a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins.
Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.
Chuba Hubbard - Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young Chuba Hubbard Carolina Panthers
2023 stats
|CAR
|YDS
|TD
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|54
|242
|1
|Edmonton
|Oklahoma State
|2021
Week 6 vs. Miami Dolphins: Edmonton's Chuba Hubbard rose to the occasion in Week 6 for the Carolina Panthers and had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL. The former Oklahoma State Cowboy shined for the Panthers, rushing for 88 yards and a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins.
Josh Palmer - Los Angeles Chargers
Josh Palmer Los Angeles Rams
2023 stats
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|15
|220
|1
|Brampton
|Tennessee
|2021
Week 6 vs. Dallas Cowboys: The 24-year-old Brampton-born Palmer was active Monday after battling a groin injury. He had four catches for 60 yards, with a long of 26 yards in the loss.
Jevon Holland - Miami Dolphins
Jevon Holland Miami Dolphins
2023 stats
|TACK
|SACK
|INT
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|33
|0
|0
|Coquitlam
|Oregon
|2021
Week 6 vs. Carolina Panthers: The 24-year-old Coquitlam-born Holland recorded two tackles in the Dolphins' 42-21 win over fellow Canadian Hubbard and the Panthers.
Benjamin St-Juste - Washington Commanders
Benjamin St-Juste Washington Commanders
2023 stats
|TACK
|SACK
|INT
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|23
|0
|1
|Montreal
|Minnesota
|2021
Week 6 vs. Atlanta Falcons: Montreal's Benjamin St-Juste tallied his first interception of the season, picking off Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder in a 24-16 win for the Washington Commanders.
John Metchie - Houston Texans
John Metchie III Houston Texans
2023 stats
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|6
|72
|0
|Taiwan
|Alabama
|2022
Week 6 vs. New Orleans Saints: Brampton's John Metchie did not have a reception for the Houston Texans in Week 6. The Alabama product logged 16 offensive snaps in the 20-13 loss.
Chase Claypool - Miami Dolphins
Chase Claypool Miami Dolphins
2023 stats
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|4
|51
|1
|Abbotsford
|Notre Dame
|2020
Week 6 vs. Carolina Panthers: Abbotsford, B.C., native Chase Claypool was inactive for the Dolphins for the second straight week after being acquired by them in a deal with the Chicago Bears.
David Onyemata - Atlanta Falcons
David Onyemata Atlanta Falcons
2023 stats
|TACK
|SACK
|TFL
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|9
|1.5
|3
|Nigeria
|Manitoba
|2016
Week 6 vs. Washington Commanders: David Onyemata, a 30-year-old Nigerian-born product from the University of Manitoba, recorded a pair of solo tackles for the third week in a row and tallied a quarterback hit in the Falcons' 26-16 loss to the Commanders.
Jesse Luketa - Arizona Cardinals
Jesse Luketa Arizona Cardinals
2023 stats
|TACK
|SACK
|INT
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|3
|0
|0
|Ottawa
|Penn State
|2022
Week 6 vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Ottawa's Jesse Luketa was made inactive for the Arizona Cardinals in their Week 6 26-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Michael Hoecht - Los Angeles Rams
Michael Hoecht Los Angeles Rams
2023 stats
|TACK
|SACK
|INT
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|12
|0.5
|0
|Oakville
|Brown
|Undrafted
Wee 6 vs. Arizona Cardinals: Michael Hoecht, a 26-year-old Oakville, Ont., native, had two solo tackles and a pair of assisted tackles in the Rams' 26-9 win over the Cardinals.
Brent Urban - Baltimore Ravens
Brent Urban Baltimore Ravens
2023 stats
|TACK
|SACK
|INT
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|7
|0
|0
|Mississauga
|Virginia
|2014
Week 6 vs. Tennessee Titans: Veteran defensive lineman Brent Urban from Mississauga, Ont., had an assisted tackle across the pond in the Baltimore Ravens' 24-16 win over the Tennessee Titans in London.
Matthew Bergeron - Atlanta Falcons
Matthew Bergeron Atlanta Falcons
2023 stats
|GAMES
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|6
|Victoriaville
|Syracuse
|2023
Week 6 vs. Washington Commanders: Victoriaville's Matthew Bergeron helped the Falcons rush for 106 yards in their 24-16 loss to the Commanders.