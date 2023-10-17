Edmonton's Chuba Hubbard rose to the occasion in Week 6 for the Carolina Panthers and had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL. The former Oklahoma State Cowboy shined for the Panthers, rushing for 88 yards and a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins.

Week 6 vs. Miami Dolphins: Edmonton's Chuba Hubbard rose to the occasion in Week 6 for the Carolina Panthers and had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL. The former Oklahoma State Cowboy shined for the Panthers, rushing for 88 yards and a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins.

Josh Palmer - Los Angeles Chargers

Josh Palmer Los Angeles Chargers

2023 stats REC YDS TD BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 15 220 1 Brampton Tennessee 2021

Week 6 vs. Dallas Cowboys: The 24-year-old Brampton-born Palmer was active Monday after battling a groin injury. He had four catches for 60 yards, with a long of 26 yards in the loss.

Jevon Holland Miami Dolphins

2023 stats TACK SACK INT BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 33 0 0 Coquitlam Oregon 2021

Week 6 vs. Carolina Panthers: The 24-year-old Coquitlam-born Holland recorded two tackles in the Dolphins' 42-21 win over fellow Canadian Hubbard and the Panthers.

Benjamin St-Juste Washington Commanders

2023 stats TACK SACK INT BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 23 0 1 Montreal Minnesota 2021

Week 6 vs. Atlanta Falcons: Montreal's Benjamin St-Juste tallied his first interception of the season, picking off Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder in a 24-16 win for the Washington Commanders.

John Metchie III Houston Texans

2023 stats REC YDS TD BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 6 72 0 Taiwan Alabama 2022

Week 6 vs. New Orleans Saints: Brampton's John Metchie did not have a reception for the Houston Texans in Week 6. The Alabama product logged 16 offensive snaps in the 20-13 loss.

Chase Claypool Miami Dolphins

2023 stats REC YDS TD BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 4 51 1 Abbotsford Notre Dame 2020

Week 6 vs. Carolina Panthers: Abbotsford, B.C., native Chase Claypool was inactive for the Dolphins for the second straight week after being acquired by them in a deal with the Chicago Bears.

David Onyemata Atlanta Falcons

2023 stats TACK SACK TFL BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 9 1.5 3 Nigeria Manitoba 2016

Week 6 vs. Washington Commanders: David Onyemata, a 30-year-old Nigerian-born product from the University of Manitoba, recorded a pair of solo tackles for the third week in a row and tallied a quarterback hit in the Falcons' 26-16 loss to the Commanders.

Jesse Luketa Arizona Cardinals

2023 stats TACK SACK INT BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 3 0 0 Ottawa Penn State 2022

Week 6 vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Ottawa's Jesse Luketa was made inactive for the Arizona Cardinals in their Week 6 26-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Michael Hoecht Los Angeles Rams

2023 stats TACK SACK INT BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 12 0.5 0 Oakville Brown Undrafted

Wee 6 vs. Arizona Cardinals: Michael Hoecht, a 26-year-old Oakville, Ont., native, had two solo tackles and a pair of assisted tackles in the Rams' 26-9 win over the Cardinals.

Brent Urban Baltimore Ravens

2023 stats TACK SACK INT BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 7 0 0 Mississauga Virginia 2014

Week 6 vs. Tennessee Titans: Veteran defensive lineman Brent Urban from Mississauga, Ont., had an assisted tackle across the pond in the Baltimore Ravens' 24-16 win over the Tennessee Titans in London.

