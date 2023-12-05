Alberta's own Chuba Hubbard rushed for a season-high 104 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns in Week 13 for the Carolina Panthers in their 21-18 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.

Chuba Hubbard Carolina Panthers

2023 stats CAR YDS TDS BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 143 557 4 Edmonton Oklahoma State 2021

Week 13 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Alberta's own Chuba Hubbard rushed for a season-high 104 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns in Week 13 for the Panthers in their 21-18 loss to the Buccaneers.

Jevon Holland Miami Dolphins

2023 stats TACK SACK INT BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 49 0 1 Coquitlam Oregon 2021

Week 13 vs. Washington Commanders: University of Oregon alum and Coquitlam, B.C., native Jevon Holland was inactive for the Dolphins against the Commanders after recording a pick-six against the Jets a week earlier.

Benjamin St-Juste Washington Commanders

2023 stats TACK SACK INT BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 45 1.0 1 Montreal Minnesota 2021

Week 13 vs. Miami Dolphins: Montreal, Que., native and former Minnesota Golden Gopher Benjamin St-Juste recorded a pair of solo tackles in the Commanders' 45-15 loss to the Dolphins.

David Onyemata Atlanta Falcons Dalvin Cook New York Jets

2023 stats TACK SACK TFL BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 22 3.5 5 Nigeria Manitoba 2016

Week 13 vs. New York Jets: David Onyemata, a University of Manitoba product and Nigeria native, recorded two solo tackles and a pair of assisted tackles against the Jets.

John Metchie Houston Texans

2023 stats REC YDS TD BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 12 138 0 Taiwan Alabama 2022

Week 13 vs. Denver Broncos: Alabama product John Metchie III caught a pass for nine yards in the Texans' win over the Broncos.

Deane Leonard Los Angeles Chargers

2023 stats TACK SACK INT BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 20 0 0 Calgary Ole Miss 2022

Week 13 vs. New England Patriots: Alberta-born defensive back Deane Leonard got his third start of the season against the Patriots. The University of Calgary and Ole Miss product had six tackles and a defended pass in the Chargers' 6-0 win.

Joe Flacco Cleveland Browns Michael Hoecht Los Angeles Rams

2023 stats TACK SACK TFL BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 29 4.5 6 Oakville Brown Undrafted

Week 13 vs. Cleveland Browns: Oakville, Ont., native Michael Hoecht was held off the stat sheet for the first time of the season against the Browns in Week 13.

Nathan Shepherd New Orleans Saints Jared Goff Detroit Lions

2023 stats TACK SACK TFL BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 14 2.0 2 Ajax Fort Hays St. 2018

Week 13 vs. Detroit Lions: Ajax's Nathan Shepherd picked up five combined tackles and forced a fumble against the Lions.

Joshua Palmer Los Angeles Chargers

2023 stats REC YDS TD BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 23 377 1 Brampton Tennessee 2021

Week 13 vs. New England Patriots: Brampton's Joshua Palmer missed his fifth straight game after suffering a knee injury in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears.

Matthew Bergeron Atlanta Falcons