Canadians in the NFL: Hubbard strikes twice against Bucs
Alberta's own Chuba Hubbard rushed for a season-high 104 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns in Week 13 for the Carolina Panthers in their 21-18 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.
Chuba Hubbard - Carolina Panthers
Chuba Hubbard Carolina Panthers
2023 stats
|CAR
|YDS
|TDS
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|143
|557
|4
|Edmonton
|Oklahoma State
|2021
Week 13 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Alberta's own Chuba Hubbard rushed for a season-high 104 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns in Week 13 for the Panthers in their 21-18 loss to the Buccaneers.
Jevon Holland - Miami Dolphins
Jevon Holland Miami Dolphins
2023 stats
|TACK
|SACK
|INT
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|49
|0
|1
|Coquitlam
|Oregon
|2021
Week 13 vs. Washington Commanders: University of Oregon alum and Coquitlam, B.C., native Jevon Holland was inactive for the Dolphins against the Commanders after recording a pick-six against the Jets a week earlier.
Benjamin St-Juste - Washington Commanders
Benjamin St-Juste Washington Commanders
2023 stats
|TACK
|SACK
|INT
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|45
|1.0
|1
|Montreal
|Minnesota
|2021
Week 13 vs. Miami Dolphins: Montreal, Que., native and former Minnesota Golden Gopher Benjamin St-Juste recorded a pair of solo tackles in the Commanders' 45-15 loss to the Dolphins.
David Onyemata - Atlanta Falcons
David Onyemata Atlanta Falcons Dalvin Cook New York Jets
2023 stats
|TACK
|SACK
|TFL
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|22
|3.5
|5
|Nigeria
|Manitoba
|2016
Week 13 vs. New York Jets: David Onyemata, a University of Manitoba product and Nigeria native, recorded two solo tackles and a pair of assisted tackles against the Jets.
John Metchie III - Houston Texans
John Metchie Houston Texans
2023 stats
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|12
|138
|0
|Taiwan
|Alabama
|2022
Week 13 vs. Denver Broncos: Alabama product John Metchie III caught a pass for nine yards in the Texans' win over the Broncos.
Deane Leonard - Los Angeles Chargers
Deane Leonard Los Angeles Chargers
2023 stats
|TACK
|SACK
|INT
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|20
|0
|0
|Calgary
|Ole Miss
|2022
Week 13 vs. New England Patriots: Alberta-born defensive back Deane Leonard got his third start of the season against the Patriots. The University of Calgary and Ole Miss product had six tackles and a defended pass in the Chargers' 6-0 win.
Michael Hoecht - Los Angeles Rams
Joe Flacco Cleveland Browns Michael Hoecht Los Angeles Rams
2023 stats
|TACK
|SACK
|TFL
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|29
|4.5
|6
|Oakville
|Brown
|Undrafted
Week 13 vs. Cleveland Browns: Oakville, Ont., native Michael Hoecht was held off the stat sheet for the first time of the season against the Browns in Week 13.
Nathan Shepherd - New Orleans Saints
Nathan Shepherd New Orleans Saints Jared Goff Detroit Lions
2023 stats
|TACK
|SACK
|TFL
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|14
|2.0
|2
|Ajax
|Fort Hays St.
|2018
Week 13 vs. Detroit Lions: Ajax's Nathan Shepherd picked up five combined tackles and forced a fumble against the Lions.
Joshua Palmer - Los Angeles Chargers
Joshua Palmer Los Angeles Chargers
2023 stats
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|23
|377
|1
|Brampton
|Tennessee
|2021
Week 13 vs. New England Patriots: Brampton's Joshua Palmer missed his fifth straight game after suffering a knee injury in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears.
Matthew Bergeron - Atlanta Falcons
Matthew Bergeron Atlanta Falcons
2023 stats
|GAMES
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|12
|Victoriaville
|Syracuse
|2023
Week 13 vs. New York Jets: Victoriaville, Que., native Matthew Bergeron helped the Falcons rush for 90 yards against the Jets.