Canadians in the NFL: Bengals RB Brown shines vs. Colts

Published

Cincinnati Bengals running back and London, Ont., native Chase Brown found the end zone for his first career touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts. The 23-year-old Illinois product hauled in a pass and broke free for the major. 

Chase Brown - Cincinnati Bengals

2023 stats

 
CAR YDS TDS BORN COLLEGE DRAFT
19 92 1 London Illinois 2023

Week 14 vs. Indianapolis ColtsCincinnati Bengals running back and London, Ont., native Chase Brown found the end zone for his first career touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts. The 23-year-old Illinois product hauled in a pass and broke free for the major and finished the game with 83 receiving and 25 rushing yards.

 

Sydney Brown - Philadelphia Eagles

2023 stats

 
TACK SACK INT BORN COLLEGE DRAFT
26 0 0 London Illinois  2023

Week 14 vs. Dallas Cowboys: Following an injury to Reed Blankenship, Sydney Brown from London, Ont., sprung into action for the Eagles, making five solo tackles in their loss to the Cowboys. 

 

Chuba Hubbard - Carolina Panthers

2023 stats

 
CAR YDS TDS BORN COLLEGE DRAFT
166 644 4 Edmonton Oklahoma State 2021

Week 14 vs. New Orleans Saints: Edmonton's own Chuba Hubbard tallied 87 rushing yards on 23 attempts against the Saints. 

 

Jevon Holland - Miami Dolphins

2023 stats

 
TACK SACK TFL BORN COLLEGE DRAFT
22 3.5 5 Nigeria Manitoba 2016

Week 14 vs. Tennessee Titans: B.C.-born University of Oregon product Jevon Holland did not play for the Dolphins against the Titans as he was out with a knee injury.

 

John Metchie III - Houston Texans

2023 stats

 
REC YDS TD BORN COLLEGE DRAFT
13 144  0 Taiwan Alabama 2022

Week 14 vs. New York Jets: Brampton, Ont., native John Metchie III caught one pass for six yards in the Texans' 30-6 loss to the Jets.

 

Deane Leonard - Los Angeles Chargers

2023 stats

 
TACK SACK INT BORN COLLEGE DRAFT
 20 0 0 Calgary Ole Miss 2022

Week 14 vs. Denver Broncos: Calgary, Alta., native Deane Leonard did not play for the Chargers in their loss to the Broncos.  


Michael Hoecht - Los Angeles Rams

2023 stats

 
TACK SACK TFL BORN COLLEGE DRAFT
33 4.5 6 Oakville Brown Undrafted

Week 14 vs. Baltimore Ravens: After being held off the stat sheet for the first time this season in Week 13, Oakville, Ont., native Michael Hoecht responded. The Brown alum tallied four solo tackles in the Rams' OT loss to the Ravens.

 

Nathan ShepherdNew Orleans Saints

2023 stats

 
TACK SACK TFL BORN COLLEGE DRAFT
17 2.5 2 Ajax Fort Hays St. 2018

Week 14 vs. Carolina Panthers: Ajax, Ont., native Nathan Shepherd recorded a trio of solo tackles and picked up half a sack against the Panthers.

 

Joshua Palmer - Los Angeles Chargers

2023 stats

 
REC YDS TD BORN COLLEGE DRAFT
23 377 1 Brampton Tennessee 2021

Week 14 vs. Denver Broncos: Former Tennessee Volunteer and Brampton, Ont., native Joshua Palmer missed his sixth straight game for the Chargers after suffering a knee injury in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears.

 

Matthew Bergeron - Atlanta Falcons

2023 stats

GAMES BORN COLLEGE DRAFT
13 Victoriaville  Syracuse  2023

Week 14 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Native of Victoriaville, Que., Falcons guard Matthew Bergeron helped them rush for 96 yards against the Bucs.