Cincinnati Bengals running back and London, Ont., native Chase Brown found the end zone for his first career touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts. The 23-year-old Illinois product hauled in a pass and broke free for the major.

Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.

Chase Brown Joe Mixon Cincinnati Bengals

2023 stats CAR YDS TDS BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 19 92 1 London Illinois 2023

Week 14 vs. Indianapolis Colts: Cincinnati Bengals running back and London, Ont., native Chase Brown found the end zone for his first career touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts. The 23-year-old Illinois product hauled in a pass and broke free for the major and finished the game with 83 receiving and 25 rushing yards.

Sydney Brown Jalen Carter Philadelphia Eagles

2023 stats TACK SACK INT BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 26 0 0 London Illinois 2023

Week 14 vs. Dallas Cowboys: Following an injury to Reed Blankenship, Sydney Brown from London, Ont., sprung into action for the Eagles, making five solo tackles in their loss to the Cowboys.

Chuba Hubbard Carolina Panthers

2023 stats CAR YDS TDS BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 166 644 4 Edmonton Oklahoma State 2021

Week 14 vs. New Orleans Saints: Edmonton's own Chuba Hubbard tallied 87 rushing yards on 23 attempts against the Saints.

Jevon Holland Miami Dolphins

2023 stats TACK SACK TFL BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 22 3.5 5 Nigeria Manitoba 2016

Week 14 vs. Tennessee Titans: B.C.-born University of Oregon product Jevon Holland did not play for the Dolphins against the Titans as he was out with a knee injury.

John Metchie Houston Texans

2023 stats REC YDS TD BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 13 144 0 Taiwan Alabama 2022

Week 14 vs. New York Jets: Brampton, Ont., native John Metchie III caught one pass for six yards in the Texans' 30-6 loss to the Jets.

Deane Leonard Los Angeles Chargers

2023 stats TACK SACK INT BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 20 0 0 Calgary Ole Miss 2022

Week 14 vs. Denver Broncos: Calgary, Alta., native Deane Leonard did not play for the Chargers in their loss to the Broncos.

Los Angeles Rams celebrate

2023 stats TACK SACK TFL BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 33 4.5 6 Oakville Brown Undrafted

Week 14 vs. Baltimore Ravens: After being held off the stat sheet for the first time this season in Week 13, Oakville, Ont., native Michael Hoecht responded. The Brown alum tallied four solo tackles in the Rams' OT loss to the Ravens.

Nathan Shepherd New Orleans Saints

2023 stats TACK SACK TFL BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 17 2.5 2 Ajax Fort Hays St. 2018

Week 14 vs. Carolina Panthers: Ajax, Ont., native Nathan Shepherd recorded a trio of solo tackles and picked up half a sack against the Panthers.

Joshua Palmer Los Angeles Chargers

2023 stats REC YDS TD BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 23 377 1 Brampton Tennessee 2021

Week 14 vs. Denver Broncos: Former Tennessee Volunteer and Brampton, Ont., native Joshua Palmer missed his sixth straight game for the Chargers after suffering a knee injury in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears.

Atlanta Falcons celebrate