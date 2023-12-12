Canadians in the NFL: Bengals RB Brown shines vs. Colts
Cincinnati Bengals running back and London, Ont., native Chase Brown found the end zone for his first career touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts. The 23-year-old Illinois product hauled in a pass and broke free for the major.
Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.
Chase Brown - Cincinnati Bengals
Chase Brown Joe Mixon Cincinnati Bengals
2023 stats
|CAR
|YDS
|TDS
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|19
|92
|1
|London
|Illinois
|2023
Week 14 vs. Indianapolis Colts: Cincinnati Bengals running back and London, Ont., native Chase Brown found the end zone for his first career touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts. The 23-year-old Illinois product hauled in a pass and broke free for the major and finished the game with 83 receiving and 25 rushing yards.
Sydney Brown - Philadelphia Eagles
Sydney Brown Jalen Carter Philadelphia Eagles
2023 stats
|TACK
|SACK
|INT
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|26
|0
|0
|London
|Illinois
|2023
Week 14 vs. Dallas Cowboys: Following an injury to Reed Blankenship, Sydney Brown from London, Ont., sprung into action for the Eagles, making five solo tackles in their loss to the Cowboys.
Chuba Hubbard - Carolina Panthers
Chuba Hubbard Carolina Panthers
2023 stats
|CAR
|YDS
|TDS
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|166
|644
|4
|Edmonton
|Oklahoma State
|2021
Week 14 vs. New Orleans Saints: Edmonton's own Chuba Hubbard tallied 87 rushing yards on 23 attempts against the Saints.
Jevon Holland - Miami Dolphins
Jevon Holland Miami Dolphins
2023 stats
|TACK
|SACK
|TFL
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|22
|3.5
|5
|Nigeria
|Manitoba
|2016
Week 14 vs. Tennessee Titans: B.C.-born University of Oregon product Jevon Holland did not play for the Dolphins against the Titans as he was out with a knee injury.
John Metchie III - Houston Texans
John Metchie Houston Texans
2023 stats
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|13
|144
|0
|Taiwan
|Alabama
|2022
Week 14 vs. New York Jets: Brampton, Ont., native John Metchie III caught one pass for six yards in the Texans' 30-6 loss to the Jets.
Deane Leonard - Los Angeles Chargers
Deane Leonard Los Angeles Chargers
2023 stats
|TACK
|SACK
|INT
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|20
|0
|0
|Calgary
|Ole Miss
|2022
Week 14 vs. Denver Broncos: Calgary, Alta., native Deane Leonard did not play for the Chargers in their loss to the Broncos.
Michael Hoecht - Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams celebrate
2023 stats
|TACK
|SACK
|TFL
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|33
|4.5
|6
|Oakville
|Brown
|Undrafted
Week 14 vs. Baltimore Ravens: After being held off the stat sheet for the first time this season in Week 13, Oakville, Ont., native Michael Hoecht responded. The Brown alum tallied four solo tackles in the Rams' OT loss to the Ravens.
Nathan Shepherd - New Orleans Saints
Nathan Shepherd New Orleans Saints
2023 stats
|TACK
|SACK
|TFL
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|17
|2.5
|2
|Ajax
|Fort Hays St.
|2018
Week 14 vs. Carolina Panthers: Ajax, Ont., native Nathan Shepherd recorded a trio of solo tackles and picked up half a sack against the Panthers.
Joshua Palmer - Los Angeles Chargers
Joshua Palmer Los Angeles Chargers
2023 stats
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|23
|377
|1
|Brampton
|Tennessee
|2021
Week 14 vs. Denver Broncos: Former Tennessee Volunteer and Brampton, Ont., native Joshua Palmer missed his sixth straight game for the Chargers after suffering a knee injury in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears.
Matthew Bergeron - Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons celebrate
2023 stats
|GAMES
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|13
|Victoriaville
|Syracuse
|2023
Week 14 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Native of Victoriaville, Que., Falcons guard Matthew Bergeron helped them rush for 96 yards against the Bucs.