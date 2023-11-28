Canadians in the NFL: Holland has 99-yard pick-six on Black Friday

Published

Coquitlam, B.C., native Jevon Holland picked off New York Jets quarterback Tim Boyle on a Hail Mary attempt and went 99 yards the other way for a pick-six in the Miami Dolphins' 34-13 win on Black Friday. 

Jevon Holland - Miami Dolphins

Jevon Holland Miami Dolphins

2023 stats

 
TACK SACK INT BORN COLLEGE DRAFT
49 0 1 Coquitlam Oregon 2021

Week 12 vs. New York JetsCoquitlam, B.C., native Jevon Holland picked off Jets quarterback Tim Boyle on a Hail Mary attempt and went 99 yards the other way for a pick-six in the Dolphins' 34-13 win on Black Friday. 

 

Chuba Hubbard - Carolina Panthers

Chuba Hubbard Carolina Panthers

2023 stats

 
CAR YDS TD BORN COLLEGE DRAFT
118 453 2  Edmonton Oklahoma State  2021

Week 12 vs. Tennessee TitansOklahoma State product Chuba Hubbard found the end zone for the second time this season as the  Edmonton, Alta., native took 14 carries for 45 yards and a touchdown against the Titans in Week 12. 

 

Benjamin St-Juste - Washington Commanders

Benjamin St-Juste Washington Commanders

2023 stats

 
TACK SACK INT BORN COLLEGE DRAFT
43 1.0 Montreal Minnesota 2021

Week 12 vs. Dallas CowboysMontreal's own Benjamin St-Juste tallied three solo tackles against the Cowboys on American Thanksgiving in the Commanders' 45-10 loss.

 

David Onyemata - Atlanta Falcons

David Onyemata Atlanta Falcons

2023 stats

 
TACK SACK TFL BORN COLLEGE DRAFT
18 3.5 5 Nigeria Manitoba 2016

Week 12 vs. New Orleans SaintsDavid Onyemata recorded a pair of solo tackles in Week 12 against the Saints. The University of Manitoba product from Lagos, Nigeria also forced a fumble in the Falcons' 24-15 win.

 

John Metchie - Houston Texans

John Metchie Houston Texans

2023 stats

 
REC YDS TD BORN COLLEGE DRAFT
13 129  0 Taiwan Alabama 2022

Week 12 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Brampton, Ont., native John Metchie caught one pass for six yards in the Texans' 21-24 loss to the Jaguars. 

 

Chase Claypool - Miami Dolphins

Chase Claypool Miami Dolphins

2023 stats

 
REC YDS TD BORN COLLEGE DRAFT
 5 66 Abbotsford  Notre Dame  2020

Week 12 vs. New York Jets: Chase Claypool was not active for the Dolphins in their 34-13 win over the Jets.


Michael Hoecht - Los Angeles Rams

Michael Hoecht Los Angeles Rams

2023 stats

 
TACK SACK TFL BORN COLLEGE DRAFT
29 4.5 6 Oakville Brown Undrafted

Week 12 vs. Arizona CardinalsMichael Hoecht, a native of Oakville, Ont., picked up his fourth solo sack of the season to go with four solo tackles in the Rams' 37-14 win over the Cardinals.

 

Jesse Luketa - Arizona Cardinals 

Jesse Luketa Arizona Cardinals

2023 stats

 
TACK SACK INT BORN COLLEGE DRAFT
 3  0  Ottawa  Penn State 2022 

Week 12 vs. Los Angeles RamsJesse Luketa logged thee snaps on defence and the Ottawa, Ont., native played 25 snaps on special teams in the Cardinals' Week 12 loss.

 

Joshua Palmer - Los Angeles Chargers

Joshua Palmer Los Angeles Chargers

2023 stats

 
REC YDS TD BORN COLLEGE DRAFT
23 377 1 Brampton Tennessee 2021

Week 12 vs. Baltimore RavensBrampton's Joshua Palmer missed his fourth straight game after suffering a knee injury in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears.

 

Matthew Bergeron - Atlanta Falcons

Bijan Robinson Matthew Bergeron Atlanta Falcons

2023 stats

GAMES BORN COLLEGE DRAFT
11 Victoriaville  Syracuse  2023

Week 12 vs. New Orleans Saints: Victoriaville, Que., native Matthew Bergeron helped Bijan Robinson and the Falcons pick up 228 rushing yards in their 24-15 win over the Saints.