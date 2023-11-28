Canadians in the NFL: Holland has 99-yard pick-six on Black Friday
Coquitlam, B.C., native Jevon Holland picked off New York Jets quarterback Tim Boyle on a Hail Mary attempt and went 99 yards the other way for a pick-six in the Miami Dolphins' 34-13 win on Black Friday.
Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.
Jevon Holland - Miami Dolphins
Jevon Holland Miami Dolphins
2023 stats
|TACK
|SACK
|INT
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|49
|0
|1
|Coquitlam
|Oregon
|2021
Week 12 vs. New York Jets: Coquitlam, B.C., native Jevon Holland picked off Jets quarterback Tim Boyle on a Hail Mary attempt and went 99 yards the other way for a pick-six in the Dolphins' 34-13 win on Black Friday.
Chuba Hubbard - Carolina Panthers
Chuba Hubbard Carolina Panthers
2023 stats
|CAR
|YDS
|TD
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|118
|453
|2
|Edmonton
|Oklahoma State
|2021
Week 12 vs. Tennessee Titans: Oklahoma State product Chuba Hubbard found the end zone for the second time this season as the Edmonton, Alta., native took 14 carries for 45 yards and a touchdown against the Titans in Week 12.
Benjamin St-Juste - Washington Commanders
Benjamin St-Juste Washington Commanders
2023 stats
|TACK
|SACK
|INT
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|43
|1.0
|0
|Montreal
|Minnesota
|2021
Week 12 vs. Dallas Cowboys: Montreal's own Benjamin St-Juste tallied three solo tackles against the Cowboys on American Thanksgiving in the Commanders' 45-10 loss.
David Onyemata - Atlanta Falcons
David Onyemata Atlanta Falcons
2023 stats
|TACK
|SACK
|TFL
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|18
|3.5
|5
|Nigeria
|Manitoba
|2016
Week 12 vs. New Orleans Saints: David Onyemata recorded a pair of solo tackles in Week 12 against the Saints. The University of Manitoba product from Lagos, Nigeria also forced a fumble in the Falcons' 24-15 win.
John Metchie - Houston Texans
John Metchie Houston Texans
2023 stats
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|13
|129
|0
|Taiwan
|Alabama
|2022
Week 12 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Brampton, Ont., native John Metchie caught one pass for six yards in the Texans' 21-24 loss to the Jaguars.
Chase Claypool - Miami Dolphins
Chase Claypool Miami Dolphins
2023 stats
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|5
|66
|1
|Abbotsford
|Notre Dame
|2020
Week 12 vs. New York Jets: Chase Claypool was not active for the Dolphins in their 34-13 win over the Jets.
Michael Hoecht - Los Angeles Rams
Michael Hoecht Los Angeles Rams
2023 stats
|TACK
|SACK
|TFL
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|29
|4.5
|6
|Oakville
|Brown
|Undrafted
Week 12 vs. Arizona Cardinals: Michael Hoecht, a native of Oakville, Ont., picked up his fourth solo sack of the season to go with four solo tackles in the Rams' 37-14 win over the Cardinals.
Jesse Luketa - Arizona Cardinals
Jesse Luketa Arizona Cardinals
2023 stats
|TACK
|SACK
|INT
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|3
|0
|0
|Ottawa
|Penn State
|2022
Week 12 vs. Los Angeles Rams: Jesse Luketa logged thee snaps on defence and the Ottawa, Ont., native played 25 snaps on special teams in the Cardinals' Week 12 loss.
Joshua Palmer - Los Angeles Chargers
Joshua Palmer Los Angeles Chargers
2023 stats
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|23
|377
|1
|Brampton
|Tennessee
|2021
Week 12 vs. Baltimore Ravens: Brampton's Joshua Palmer missed his fourth straight game after suffering a knee injury in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears.
Matthew Bergeron - Atlanta Falcons
Bijan Robinson Matthew Bergeron Atlanta Falcons
2023 stats
|GAMES
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|11
|Victoriaville
|Syracuse
|2023
Week 12 vs. New Orleans Saints: Victoriaville, Que., native Matthew Bergeron helped Bijan Robinson and the Falcons pick up 228 rushing yards in their 24-15 win over the Saints.