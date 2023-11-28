Coquitlam, B.C., native Jevon Holland picked off New York Jets quarterback Tim Boyle on a Hail Mary attempt and went 99 yards the other way for a pick-six in the Miami Dolphins' 34-13 win on Black Friday.

2023 stats TACK SACK INT BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 49 0 1 Coquitlam Oregon 2021

Week 12 vs. New York Jets: Coquitlam, B.C., native Jevon Holland picked off Jets quarterback Tim Boyle on a Hail Mary attempt and went 99 yards the other way for a pick-six in the Dolphins' 34-13 win on Black Friday.

Chuba Hubbard Carolina Panthers

2023 stats CAR YDS TD BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 118 453 2 Edmonton Oklahoma State 2021

Week 12 vs. Tennessee Titans: Oklahoma State product Chuba Hubbard found the end zone for the second time this season as the Edmonton, Alta., native took 14 carries for 45 yards and a touchdown against the Titans in Week 12.

Benjamin St-Juste Washington Commanders

2023 stats TACK SACK INT BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 43 1.0 0 Montreal Minnesota 2021

Week 12 vs. Dallas Cowboys: Montreal's own Benjamin St-Juste tallied three solo tackles against the Cowboys on American Thanksgiving in the Commanders' 45-10 loss.

David Onyemata Atlanta Falcons

2023 stats TACK SACK TFL BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 18 3.5 5 Nigeria Manitoba 2016

Week 12 vs. New Orleans Saints: David Onyemata recorded a pair of solo tackles in Week 12 against the Saints. The University of Manitoba product from Lagos, Nigeria also forced a fumble in the Falcons' 24-15 win.

John Metchie Houston Texans

2023 stats REC YDS TD BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 13 129 0 Taiwan Alabama 2022

Week 12 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Brampton, Ont., native John Metchie caught one pass for six yards in the Texans' 21-24 loss to the Jaguars.

Chase Claypool Miami Dolphins

2023 stats REC YDS TD BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 5 66 1 Abbotsford Notre Dame 2020

Week 12 vs. New York Jets: Chase Claypool was not active for the Dolphins in their 34-13 win over the Jets.

Michael Hoecht Los Angeles Rams

2023 stats TACK SACK TFL BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 29 4.5 6 Oakville Brown Undrafted

Week 12 vs. Arizona Cardinals: Michael Hoecht, a native of Oakville, Ont., picked up his fourth solo sack of the season to go with four solo tackles in the Rams' 37-14 win over the Cardinals.

Jesse Luketa Arizona Cardinals

2023 stats TACK SACK INT BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 3 0 0 Ottawa Penn State 2022

Week 12 vs. Los Angeles Rams: Jesse Luketa logged thee snaps on defence and the Ottawa, Ont., native played 25 snaps on special teams in the Cardinals' Week 12 loss.

Joshua Palmer Los Angeles Chargers

2023 stats REC YDS TD BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 23 377 1 Brampton Tennessee 2021

Week 12 vs. Baltimore Ravens: Brampton's Joshua Palmer missed his fourth straight game after suffering a knee injury in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears.

Bijan Robinson Matthew Bergeron Atlanta Falcons