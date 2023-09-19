Canadians in the NFL: Metchie makes highly-anticipated NFL debut in Texans' loss
After missing is entire rookie season while battling Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia, Brampton's John Metchie made his NFL debut for the Houston Texans, catching a pass for 17 yards in their 31-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2.
John Metchie - Houston Texans
Welcome to the NFL, John Metchie. 🇨🇦
2023 stats
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|1
|17
|0
|Taiwan
|Alabama
|2022
Week 2 vs. Indianapolis Colts: After missing is entire rookie season while battling Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia, Brampton's John Metchie made his NFL debut for the Houston Texans, catching a pass for 17 yards in their 31-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2. The 23-year-old was inactive for the Texans' season-opener against the Baltimore Ravens but logged 14 snaps on offence in his debut.
Jevon Holland - Miami Dolphins
Jevon Holland Miami Dolphins
2023 stats
|TACK
|SACK
|INT
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|16
|0
|0
|Coquitlam
|Oregon
|2020
Week 2 vs. New England Patriots: For the second straight week, 23-year-old Coquitlam, B.C., native Jevon Holland led the Miami Defence in total tackles. The former Oregon Duck recorded six solo tackles and five assisted tackles for a total of 11 in the Dolphins' 24-17 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football.
Chuba Hubbard - Carolina Panthers
Chuba Hubbard Bryce Young Carolina Panthers
2023 stats
|CAR
|YDS
|TD
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|11
|76
|0
|Edmonton
|Oklahoma State
|2021
Week 2 vs. New Orleans Saints: Twenty-four-year-old Edmonton, Alta., native Chuba Hubbard gained 16 yards on a pair of carries and caught five passes for 34 yards in the Carolina Panthers' 20-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.
Chase Claypool - Chicago Bears
Chase Claypool TD!
2023 stats
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|3
|36
|1
|Abbotsford
|Notre Dame
|2020
Week 2 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: After going reception-less in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers, Abbotsford, B.C., native Chase Claypool responded in Week 2 for the Chicago Bears. The 25-year-old hauled in three receptions for 36 yards and his first touchdown since scoring against the Bucs in Week 6 as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022. The Bears dropped to 0-2 after losing 27-17.
Joshua Palmer - Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
2023 stats
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|BORN
|COLEGE
|DRAFT
|4
|17
|0
|Brampton
|Tennessee
|2021
Week 2 vs. Tennessee Titans: Brampton's Joshua Palmer returned to the state of his alma mater in Week 2 as the 24-year-old former Tennessee Volunteer caught a trio of passes for 13 yards in the Los Angeles Chargers' 27-24 loss to the Tennessee Titans.
Sydney Brown - Philadelphia Eagles
Sydney Brown Philadelphia Eagles
2023 stats
|TACK
|SACK
|INT
|BORN
|COLEGE
|DRAFT
|1
|0
|0
|London
|Illinois
|2023
Week 2 vs. Minnesota Vikings: London's Sydney Brown, 23, logged four snaps on defence and 18 on special teams in the Philadelphia Eagles' 34-28 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football.
Jesse Luketa - Arizona Cardinals
Jesse Luketa Arizona Cardinals
2023 stats
|TACK
|SACK
|INT
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|3
|0
|0
|Ottawa
|Penn State
|2022
Week 2 vs. New York Giants: Ottawa, Ont., native Jesse Luketa recorded an assisted tackle in the Arizona Cardinals' 31-28 loss to the New York Giants. The 24-year-old logged one snap on offence, 14 on defence, and 22 on special teams.
Michael Hoecht - Los Angeles Rams
Michael Hoecht Los Angeles Rams Deebo Samuel San Francisco 49ers
2023 stats
|TACK
|SACK
|INT
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|5
|0.5
|0
|Oakville
|Brown
|Undrafted
Week 2 vs. San Francisco 49ers: Oakville's Michael Hoecht tallied a career-second best four solo tackles and two combined tackles in the Los Angeles Rams' 23-20 loss to San Francisco 49ers.
Benjamin St-Juste - Washington Commanders
Benjamin St-Juste Washington Commanders Courtland Sutton Denver Broncos
2023 stats
|TACK
|SACK
|INT
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|6
|0
|0
|Montreal
|Minnesota
|2021
Week 2 vs. Denver Broncos: Hailing from Montreal, Que., 26-year-old Benjamin St-Juste racked up three solo tackles and a pair of assisted tackles in the Washington Commanders' 35-33 win over the Denver Broncos.
Matthew Bergeron - Atlanta Falcons
Matthew Bergeron Atlanta Falcons
2023 stats
|GAMES
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|2
|Victoriaville
|Syracuse
|2023
Week 2 vs. Green Bay Packers: Victoriaville's Matthew Bergeron made his second straight start for the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2. The 23-year-old Syracuse product helped the Falcons pick up 211 rushing yards in their 25-24 win over the Green Bay Packers to improve to 2-0.