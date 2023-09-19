REC YDS TD BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 3 36 1 Abbotsford Notre Dame 2020

Week 2 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: After going reception-less in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers, Abbotsford, B.C., native Chase Claypool responded in Week 2 for the Chicago Bears. The 25-year-old hauled in three receptions for 36 yards and his first touchdown since scoring against the Bucs in Week 6 as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022. The Bears dropped to 0-2 after losing 27-17.