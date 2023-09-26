Brampton's own Joshua Palmer had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 3 as the 25-year-old former Tennessee Volunteer hauled in four receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown in the Los Angeles Chargers' 28-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Joshua Palmer - Los Angeles Chargers

John Metchie - Houston Texans

John Metchie III Houston Texans

2023 stats REC YDS TD BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 3 30 0 Taiwan Alabama 2022

Week 3 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: The 23-year-old Alabama product from Brampton got his first taste of being in enemy territory as John Metchie caught a pair of passes for 13 yards in the Houston Texans' stunning 37-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road in Week 3.

Jevon Holland - Miami Dolphins

Jevon Holland doing Jevon Holland things. 👊 pic.twitter.com/CeRISAi3rF — NFL Canada (@NFLCanada) September 24, 2023

2023 stats TACK SACK INT BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 23 0 0 Coquitlam Oregon 2021

Week 3 vs. Denver Broncos: Coquitlam's Jevon Holland had a big day in the Miami Dolphins' 70-20 rout of the Denver Broncos on Sunday, The 23-year-old racked up seven tackles, forced a pair of fumbles, and defended a pass as the Fins improved to 3-0 on the season.

Chuba Hubbard - Carolina Panthers

2023 stats CAR YDS TD BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 12 78 0 Edmonton Oklahoma State 2021

Week 3 vs. Seattle Seahawks: Chuba Hubbard saw a season-low single touch out of the Carolina Panthers' backfield. The Oklahoma State product from Edmonton, Alta., gained a pair of yards on the ground and made two receptions for two yards in the Panthers' 37-27 loss.

Chase Claypool - Chicago Bears

2023 stats REC YDS TD BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 4 51 1 Abbotsford Notre Dame 2020 Week 3 vs. Kansas City Chiefs: After finding the end zone in the Chicago Bears' Week 2 loss, Notre Dame product and Abbotsford, B.C., native Chase Claypool was held to one reception on four targets for 15 yards in the Bears' 41-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Sydney Brown - Philadelphia Eagles 2023 stats TACK SACK TD BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 2 0 0 London Illinois 2023

Week 3 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Brown was forced the exit the Eagles' Monday night win in the first half due to a thigh injury. In addition to his two tackles, Brown broke up a potential touchdown pass to Bucs star Mike Evans.

Jesse Luketa - Arizona Cardinals

2023 stats TACK SACK INT BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 3 0 0 Ottawa Penn State 2022

Week 3 vs. Dallas Cowboys: Ottawa's Jesse Luketa played all in all three phases of the Arizona Cardinals' 28-16 win over fellow Penn State product Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys. The 24-year-old Luketa logged two snaps on offence, 18 on defence, and 17 on special teams.

Michael Hoecht - Los Angeles Rams

2023 stats TACK SACK INT BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 5 0 0 Oakville Brown Undrafted

Week 3 vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Hoecht continues to be active at the linebacker spot for the Rams, bringing his season tackle total to 14 through three games. The 25-year-old Oakville, Ont. native had five tackles in the Rams' narrow loss to the Bengals on Monday night.

Benjamin St-Juste - Washington Commanders

2023 stats TACK SACK INT BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 11 0 0 Montreal Minnesota 2021

Week 3 vs. Buffalo Bills: Montreal, Que., native Benjamin St-Juste racked up the Washington Commanders' third-most tackles (5) in their 37-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Matthew Bergeron - Atlanta Falcons

Bijan Robinson gets the first down! pic.twitter.com/c7ceNajriv — TSN (@TSN_Sports) September 24, 2023

2023 stats GAMES BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 3 Victoriaville Syracuse 2023

Week 3 vs. Detroit Lions: Victoriaville's Matthew Bergeron and the Atlanta Falcons were held to their first sub-100 rushing yard game of the season as they garnered 44 yards on teh ground in their 20-6 loss to the Detroit Lions.