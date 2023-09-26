Canadians in the NFL: Palmer finds end zone in Chargers' win over Vikings
Brampton's own Joshua Palmer had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 3 as the 25-year-old former Tennessee Volunteer hauled in four receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown in the Los Angeles Chargers' 28-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings.
Joshua Palmer - Los Angeles Chargers
2023 stats
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|8
|43
|1
|Brampton
|Tennessee
John Metchie - Houston Texans
John Metchie III Houston Texans
2023 stats
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|3
|30
|0
|Taiwan
|Alabama
|2022
Week 3 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: The 23-year-old Alabama product from Brampton got his first taste of being in enemy territory as John Metchie caught a pair of passes for 13 yards in the Houston Texans' stunning 37-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road in Week 3.
Jevon Holland - Miami Dolphins
2023 stats
|TACK
|SACK
|INT
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|23
|0
|0
|Coquitlam
|Oregon
|2021
Week 3 vs. Denver Broncos: Coquitlam's Jevon Holland had a big day in the Miami Dolphins' 70-20 rout of the Denver Broncos on Sunday, The 23-year-old racked up seven tackles, forced a pair of fumbles, and defended a pass as the Fins improved to 3-0 on the season.
Chuba Hubbard - Carolina Panthers
Chuba Hubbard Carolina Panthers
2023 stats
|CAR
|YDS
|TD
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|12
|78
|0
|Edmonton
|Oklahoma State
|2021
Week 3 vs. Seattle Seahawks: Chuba Hubbard saw a season-low single touch out of the Carolina Panthers' backfield. The Oklahoma State product from Edmonton, Alta., gained a pair of yards on the ground and made two receptions for two yards in the Panthers' 37-27 loss.
Chase Claypool - Chicago Bears
Chase Claypool Chicago Bears
2023 stats
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|4
|51
|1
|Abbotsford
|Notre Dame
|2020
Week 3 vs. Kansas City Chiefs: After finding the end zone in the Chicago Bears' Week 2 loss, Notre Dame product and Abbotsford, B.C., native Chase Claypool was held to one reception on four targets for 15 yards in the Bears' 41-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Sydney Brown - Philadelphia Eagles
2023 stats
|TACK
|SACK
|TD
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|2
|0
|0
|London
|Illinois
|2023
Week 3 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Brown was forced the exit the Eagles' Monday night win in the first half due to a thigh injury. In addition to his two tackles, Brown broke up a potential touchdown pass to Bucs star Mike Evans.
Jesse Luketa - Arizona Cardinals
Jesse Luketa Arizona Cardinals Micah Parsons Dallas Cowboys
2023 stats
|TACK
|SACK
|INT
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|3
|0
|0
|Ottawa
|Penn State
|2022
Week 3 vs. Dallas Cowboys: Ottawa's Jesse Luketa played all in all three phases of the Arizona Cardinals' 28-16 win over fellow Penn State product Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys. The 24-year-old Luketa logged two snaps on offence, 18 on defence, and 17 on special teams.
Michael Hoecht - Los Angeles Rams
2023 stats
|TACK
|SACK
|INT
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|5
|0
|0
|Oakville
|Brown
|Undrafted
Week 3 vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Hoecht continues to be active at the linebacker spot for the Rams, bringing his season tackle total to 14 through three games. The 25-year-old Oakville, Ont. native had five tackles in the Rams' narrow loss to the Bengals on Monday night.
Benjamin St-Juste - Washington Commanders
Benjamin St-Juste Washington Commanders Trent Sherfield Buffalo Bills
2023 stats
|TACK
|SACK
|INT
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|11
|0
|0
|Montreal
|Minnesota
|2021
Week 3 vs. Buffalo Bills: Montreal, Que., native Benjamin St-Juste racked up the Washington Commanders' third-most tackles (5) in their 37-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Matthew Bergeron - Atlanta Falcons
2023 stats
|GAMES
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|3
|Victoriaville
|Syracuse
|2023
Week 3 vs. Detroit Lions: Victoriaville's Matthew Bergeron and the Atlanta Falcons were held to their first sub-100 rushing yard game of the season as they garnered 44 yards on teh ground in their 20-6 loss to the Detroit Lions.