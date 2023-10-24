Canadians in the NFL: Palmer has career day against Chiefs

Published

Former Tennessee Volunteer and Brampton, Ont., native Joshua Palmer had a career day against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7. The 24-year-old caught five passes for a new career-high of 133 yards in the Los Angeles Chargers' 31-17 loss.

Joshua Palmer - Los Angeles Chargers

Joshua Palmer Los Angeles Chargers

2023 stats

 
REC YDS TD BORN COLLEGE DRAFT
20 353 1 Brampton Tennessee 2021

Chuba Hubbard - Carolina Panthers

Chuba Hubbard Carolina Panthers

2023 stats

 
CAR YDS TD BORN COLLEGE DRAFT
54 242  Edmonton Oklahoma State  2021

Bye Week: Edmonton's Chuba Hubbard and the Carolina Panthers enjoyed a bye week. Hubbard and the Panthers are back in action in Week 8 against fellow Canadian John Metchie and the Houston Texans.

 

Jevon Holland - Miami Dolphins

Jevon Holland Miami Dolphins

2023 stats

 
TACK SACK INT BORN COLLEGE DRAFT
33 0 Coquitlam Oregon 2021

Week 7 vs. Philadelphia Eagles: The 24-year-old Coquitlam-born Jevon Holland recorded five tackles in the Miami Dolphins' 31-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football.

 

Benjamin St-Juste - Washington Commanders

Benjamin St-Juste Washington Commanders Jalin Hyatt New York Giants

2023 stats

 
TACK SACK INT BORN COLLEGE DRAFT
27 0 1 Montreal Minnesota 2021 

Week 7 vs. New York Giants: Montreal's Benjamin St-Juste racked up four tackles against the New York Giants and defended a season-high four passes in the Washington Commanders' 14-7 loss.

 

John Metchie - Houston Texans

John Metchie III Houston Texans

2023 stats

 
REC YDS TD BORN COLLEGE DRAFT
6 72  0 Taiwan Alabama 2022

Bye Week: John Metchie and the Texans enjoyed a bye week and are back in action against the Panthers in Week 8.

 

Chase Claypool - Miami Dolphins

Chase Claypool Miami Dolphins

2023 stats

 
REC YDS TD BORN COLLEGE DRAFT
 4  51 Abbotsford  Notre Dame  2020

Week 7 vs. Philadelphia EaglesAbbotsford, B.C., native Chase Claypool made his debut with the Dolphins in Week 7. The 25-year-old former Notre Dame standout logged four offensive snaps in the Dolphins' 31-17 loss to the Eagles. 


David Onyemata - Atlanta Falcons

David Onyemata Atlanta Falcons

2023 stats

 
TACK SACK TFL BORN COLLEGE DRAFT
10  2.5  3 Nigeria Manitoba 2016

Week 7 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: David Onyemata, a 30-year-old Nigerian-born product from the University of Manitoba, hauled down Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield for his second sack of the season and tallied a solo tackle in the Atlanta Falcons' 16-13 win.

 

Jesse Luketa - Arizona Cardinals

Jesse Luketa Arizona Cardinals

2023 stats

 
TACK SACK INT BORN COLLEGE DRAFT
 3  0  Ottawa  Penn State 2022 

Week 7 vs. Seattle Seahawks: Ottawa's Jesse Luketa was made inactive for the Arizona Cardinals for the second straight week in their 20-10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

 

Michael Hoecht - Los Angeles Rams

Michael Hoecht Los Angeles Rams Kenny Pickett Pittsburgh Steelers

2023 stats

 
TACK SACK INT BORN COLLEGE DRAFT
16  2.5  0 Oakville  Brown   Undrafted

Wee 7 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Michael Hoecht, a 26-year-old Oakville, Ont., native, picked up a pair sacks and four solo tackles against Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Los Angeles Rams' 24-17 loss.

 

 

Matthew Bergeron - Atlanta Falcons

Matthew Bergeron Atlanta Falcons

2023 stats

GAMES BORN COLLEGE DRAFT
7 Victoriaville  Syracuse  2023

Week 6 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Victoriaville's Matthew Bergeron drew his seventh straight start for the Falcons in his rookie season against the Buccaneers, helping the Falcons rush for 156 yards in their 16-13 win.