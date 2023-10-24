Canadians in the NFL: Palmer has career day against Chiefs
Former Tennessee Volunteer and Brampton, Ont., native Joshua Palmer had a career day against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7. The 24-year-old caught five passes for a new career-high of 133 yards in the Los Angeles Chargers' 31-17 loss.
Joshua Palmer - Los Angeles Chargers
Joshua Palmer Los Angeles Chargers
2023 stats
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|20
|353
|1
|Brampton
|Tennessee
|2021
Week 7 vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Former Tennessee Volunteer and Brampton, Ont., native Joshua Palmer had a career day against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7. The 24-year-old caught five passes for a new career-high of 133 yards in the Los Angeles Chargers' 31-17 loss.
Chuba Hubbard - Carolina Panthers
Chuba Hubbard Carolina Panthers
2023 stats
|CAR
|YDS
|TD
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|54
|242
|1
|Edmonton
|Oklahoma State
|2021
Bye Week: Edmonton's Chuba Hubbard and the Carolina Panthers enjoyed a bye week. Hubbard and the Panthers are back in action in Week 8 against fellow Canadian John Metchie and the Houston Texans.
Jevon Holland - Miami Dolphins
Jevon Holland Miami Dolphins
2023 stats
|TACK
|SACK
|INT
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|33
|0
|0
|Coquitlam
|Oregon
|2021
Week 7 vs. Philadelphia Eagles: The 24-year-old Coquitlam-born Jevon Holland recorded five tackles in the Miami Dolphins' 31-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football.
Benjamin St-Juste - Washington Commanders
Benjamin St-Juste Washington Commanders Jalin Hyatt New York Giants
2023 stats
|TACK
|SACK
|INT
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|27
|0
|1
|Montreal
|Minnesota
|2021
Week 7 vs. New York Giants: Montreal's Benjamin St-Juste racked up four tackles against the New York Giants and defended a season-high four passes in the Washington Commanders' 14-7 loss.
John Metchie - Houston Texans
John Metchie III Houston Texans
2023 stats
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|6
|72
|0
|Taiwan
|Alabama
|2022
Bye Week: John Metchie and the Texans enjoyed a bye week and are back in action against the Panthers in Week 8.
Chase Claypool - Miami Dolphins
Chase Claypool Miami Dolphins
2023 stats
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|4
|51
|1
|Abbotsford
|Notre Dame
|2020
Week 7 vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Abbotsford, B.C., native Chase Claypool made his debut with the Dolphins in Week 7. The 25-year-old former Notre Dame standout logged four offensive snaps in the Dolphins' 31-17 loss to the Eagles.
David Onyemata - Atlanta Falcons
David Onyemata Atlanta Falcons
2023 stats
|TACK
|SACK
|TFL
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|10
|2.5
|3
|Nigeria
|Manitoba
|2016
Week 7 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: David Onyemata, a 30-year-old Nigerian-born product from the University of Manitoba, hauled down Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield for his second sack of the season and tallied a solo tackle in the Atlanta Falcons' 16-13 win.
Jesse Luketa - Arizona Cardinals
Jesse Luketa Arizona Cardinals
2023 stats
|TACK
|SACK
|INT
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|3
|0
|0
|Ottawa
|Penn State
|2022
Week 7 vs. Seattle Seahawks: Ottawa's Jesse Luketa was made inactive for the Arizona Cardinals for the second straight week in their 20-10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
Michael Hoecht - Los Angeles Rams
Michael Hoecht Los Angeles Rams Kenny Pickett Pittsburgh Steelers
2023 stats
|TACK
|SACK
|INT
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|16
|2.5
|0
|Oakville
|Brown
|Undrafted
Wee 7 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Michael Hoecht, a 26-year-old Oakville, Ont., native, picked up a pair sacks and four solo tackles against Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Los Angeles Rams' 24-17 loss.
Matthew Bergeron - Atlanta Falcons
Matthew Bergeron Atlanta Falcons
2023 stats
|GAMES
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|7
|Victoriaville
|Syracuse
|2023
Week 6 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Victoriaville's Matthew Bergeron drew his seventh straight start for the Falcons in his rookie season against the Buccaneers, helping the Falcons rush for 156 yards in their 16-13 win.