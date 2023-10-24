Former Tennessee Volunteer and Brampton, Ont., native Joshua Palmer had a career day against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7. The 24-year-old caught five passes for a new career-high of 133 yards in the Los Angeles Chargers' 31-17 loss.

Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.

Joshua Palmer Los Angeles Chargers

2023 stats REC YDS TD BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 20 353 1 Brampton Tennessee 2021

Week 7 vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Former Tennessee Volunteer and Brampton, Ont., native Joshua Palmer had a career day against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7. The 24-year-old caught five passes for a new career-high of 133 yards in the Los Angeles Chargers' 31-17 loss.

Chuba Hubbard Carolina Panthers

2023 stats CAR YDS TD BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 54 242 1 Edmonton Oklahoma State 2021

Bye Week: Edmonton's Chuba Hubbard and the Carolina Panthers enjoyed a bye week. Hubbard and the Panthers are back in action in Week 8 against fellow Canadian John Metchie and the Houston Texans.

Jevon Holland Miami Dolphins

2023 stats TACK SACK INT BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 33 0 0 Coquitlam Oregon 2021

Week 7 vs. Philadelphia Eagles: The 24-year-old Coquitlam-born Jevon Holland recorded five tackles in the Miami Dolphins' 31-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football.

Benjamin St-Juste Washington Commanders Jalin Hyatt New York Giants

2023 stats TACK SACK INT BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 27 0 1 Montreal Minnesota 2021

Week 7 vs. New York Giants: Montreal's Benjamin St-Juste racked up four tackles against the New York Giants and defended a season-high four passes in the Washington Commanders' 14-7 loss.

John Metchie III Houston Texans

2023 stats REC YDS TD BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 6 72 0 Taiwan Alabama 2022

Bye Week: John Metchie and the Texans enjoyed a bye week and are back in action against the Panthers in Week 8.

Chase Claypool Miami Dolphins

2023 stats REC YDS TD BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 4 51 1 Abbotsford Notre Dame 2020

Week 7 vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Abbotsford, B.C., native Chase Claypool made his debut with the Dolphins in Week 7. The 25-year-old former Notre Dame standout logged four offensive snaps in the Dolphins' 31-17 loss to the Eagles.

David Onyemata Atlanta Falcons

2023 stats TACK SACK TFL BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 10 2.5 3 Nigeria Manitoba 2016

Week 7 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: David Onyemata, a 30-year-old Nigerian-born product from the University of Manitoba, hauled down Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield for his second sack of the season and tallied a solo tackle in the Atlanta Falcons' 16-13 win.

Jesse Luketa Arizona Cardinals

2023 stats TACK SACK INT BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 3 0 0 Ottawa Penn State 2022

Week 7 vs. Seattle Seahawks: Ottawa's Jesse Luketa was made inactive for the Arizona Cardinals for the second straight week in their 20-10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Michael Hoecht Los Angeles Rams Kenny Pickett Pittsburgh Steelers

2023 stats TACK SACK INT BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 16 2.5 0 Oakville Brown Undrafted

Wee 7 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Michael Hoecht, a 26-year-old Oakville, Ont., native, picked up a pair sacks and four solo tackles against Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Los Angeles Rams' 24-17 loss.

Matthew Bergeron Atlanta Falcons