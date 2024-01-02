Canadians in the NFL: Brown goes 99 yards for first TD
London, Ont., native and University of Illinois product Sydney Brown brought Philadelphia Eagles fans at Lincoln Financial Field to their feet in Week 17 as he picked off Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and took it to the house for his first career touchdown.
Sydney Brown - Philadelphia Eagles
Sydney Brown Philadelphia Eagles
2023 stats
|TACK
|SACK
|INT
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|32
|0
|1
|London
|Illinois
|2023
Week 17 vs. Arizona Cardinals: London, Ont., native and University of Illinois product Brown brought Eagles fans at Lincoln Financial Field to their feet in Week 17 as he picked off Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and took it to the house for his first career touchdown.
Chuba Hubbard - Carolina Panthers
Chuba Hubbard Carolina Panthers
2023 stats
|CAR
|YDS
|TDS
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|215
|819
|5
|Edmonton
|Oklahoma State
|2021
Week 17 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Edmonton's Chuba Hubbard took 11 carries for 45 yards against the Jags in the Panthers' 26-0 loss in Week 17. The former Oklahoma State Cowboy also caught four passes for 26 yards.
Chase Brown - Cincinnati Bengals
Chase Brown Cincinnati Bengals Charles Omenihu Kansas City Chiefs
2023 stats
|CAR
|YDS
|TDS
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|33
|136
|0
|London
|Illinois
|2023
Week 17 vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Bengals running back Chase Brown has begun to see more action out of the backfield. The Illinois product from London had three carries for five yards and caught two passes for 23 against the Chiefs.
Jevon Holland - Miami Dolphins
Jevon Holland Miami Dolphins
2023 stats
|TACK
|SACK
|INT
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|52
|0
|1
|Coquitlam
|Oregon
|2021
Week 17 vs. Baltimore Ravens: After missing four straight games, Dolphins safety Jevon Holland returned to the secondary. The B.C.-born Oregon product made three tackles and recovered a fumble.
John Metchie III - Houston Texans
John Metchie III Houston Texans
2023 stats
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|15
|153
|0
|Taiwan
|Alabama
|2022
Week 17 vs. Tennessee Titans: Alabama product John Metchie caught one pass for eight yards against the Titans. The Brampton, Ont., native also rushed for four yards in their 26-3 win/
Deane Leonard - Los Angeles Chargers
Deane Leonard Los Angeles Chargers
2023 stats
|TACK
|SACK
|INT
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|20
|0
|0
|Calgary
|Ole Miss
|2022
Week 17 vs. Denver Broncos: Calgary native Deane Leonard returned to the Chargers' defence after being inactive for three games. Leonard saw limited action, but logged 17 snaps on special teams.
Michael Hoecht - Los Angeles Rams
Michael Hoecht Los Angeles Rams Saquon Barkley New York Giants
2023 stats
|TACK
|SACK
|TFL
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|40
|5
|6
|Oakville
|Brown
|Undrafted
Week 17 vs. New York Giants: Rams' Michael Hoecht continued to add to his strong season as he recorded three solo tackles and half a sack against the Giants, bringing his season total to five on the year.
Nathan Shepherd - New Orleans Saints
Nathan Shepherd New Orleans Saints
2023 stats
|TACK
|SACK
|TFL
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|24
|2.5
|3
|Ajax
|Fort Hays St.
|2018
Week 17 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Native Ontarian Nathan Shepherd picked up his third tackle for loss of the season against the Bucs. The Fort Hays St.alumn also recorded a solo tackle and logged 31 snaps on defence in the Saints' 23-13 win.
Joshua Palmer - Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
2023 stats
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|32
|537
|2
|Brampton
|Tennessee
|2021
Week 17 vs. Denver Broncos: Tennessee product Joshua Palmer was inactive for the Chargers after suiting up the past two weeks.
Matthew Bergeron - Atlanta Falcons
Taylor Heinicke Matthew Bergeron Atlanta Falcons
2023 stats
|GAMES
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|16
|Victoriaville
|Syracuse
|2023
Week 17 vs. Chicago Bears: Victoriaville's Matthew Bergeron helped the Falcons rack up 134 rushing yards and 307 total yards of offence in their 17-37 loss to the Bears.