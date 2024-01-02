London, Ont., native and University of Illinois product Sydney Brown brought Philadelphia Eagles fans at Lincoln Financial Field to their feet in Week 17 as he picked off Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and took it to the house for his first career touchdown.

Sydney Brown - Philadelphia Eagles

2023 stats TACK SACK INT BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 32 0 1 London Illinois 2023

Week 17 vs. Arizona Cardinals: London, Ont., native and University of Illinois product Brown brought Eagles fans at Lincoln Financial Field to their feet in Week 17 as he picked off Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and took it to the house for his first career touchdown.

Chuba Hubbard - Carolina Panthers

2023 stats CAR YDS TDS BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 215 819 5 Edmonton Oklahoma State 2021

Week 17 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Edmonton's Chuba Hubbard took 11 carries for 45 yards against the Jags in the Panthers' 26-0 loss in Week 17. The former Oklahoma State Cowboy also caught four passes for 26 yards.

Chase Brown - Cincinnati Bengals

2023 stats CAR YDS TDS BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 33 136 0 London Illinois 2023

Week 17 vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Bengals running back Chase Brown has begun to see more action out of the backfield. The Illinois product from London had three carries for five yards and caught two passes for 23 against the Chiefs.

Jevon Holland - Miami Dolphins

2023 stats TACK SACK INT BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 52 0 1 Coquitlam Oregon 2021

Week 17 vs. Baltimore Ravens: After missing four straight games, Dolphins safety Jevon Holland returned to the secondary. The B.C.-born Oregon product made three tackles and recovered a fumble.

John Metchie III - Houston Texans

2023 stats REC YDS TD BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 15 153 0 Taiwan Alabama 2022

Week 17 vs. Tennessee Titans: Alabama product John Metchie caught one pass for eight yards against the Titans. The Brampton, Ont., native also rushed for four yards in their 26-3 win/

Deane Leonard - Los Angeles Chargers

2023 stats TACK SACK INT BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 20 0 0 Calgary Ole Miss 2022

Week 17 vs. Denver Broncos: Calgary native Deane Leonard returned to the Chargers' defence after being inactive for three games. Leonard saw limited action, but logged 17 snaps on special teams.



Michael Hoecht - Los Angeles Rams

2023 stats TACK SACK TFL BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 40 5 6 Oakville Brown Undrafted

Week 17 vs. New York Giants: Rams' Michael Hoecht continued to add to his strong season as he recorded three solo tackles and half a sack against the Giants, bringing his season total to five on the year.

Nathan Shepherd - New Orleans Saints

2023 stats TACK SACK TFL BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 24 2.5 3 Ajax Fort Hays St. 2018

Week 17 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Native Ontarian Nathan Shepherd picked up his third tackle for loss of the season against the Bucs. The Fort Hays St.alumn also recorded a solo tackle and logged 31 snaps on defence in the Saints' 23-13 win.

Joshua Palmer - Los Angeles Chargers

2023 stats REC YDS TD BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 32 537 2 Brampton Tennessee 2021

Week 17 vs. Denver Broncos: Tennessee product Joshua Palmer was inactive for the Chargers after suiting up the past two weeks.

