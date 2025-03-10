Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn has agreed to a four-year, $100 million extension that includes $70 million guaranteed and a maximum value of $108 million including incentives, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

At $25M per year, Horn becomes the highest paid defensive back in NFL history.

"I think I said that to you guys the last time I talked to you guys, that Jaycee is obviously the focal point of the defense, somebody that we're going to want here long-term, and, and we're going to work on getting him a long-term deal," general manager Dan Morgan said in January.

The 25-year-old was selected to his first Pro Bowl in 2024, when he played 15 games and recorded 68 combined tackles, 13 pass defences, and one interception.

Horn was originally selected eighth overall by the Panthers in the 2021 NFL Draft.

In 37 career games, he has tallied 153 total tackles, five interceptions, and 26 pass defences.

