CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers are taking full advantage of their No. 1 position on the NFL waiver wire.

The Panthers claimed six players — including three cornerbacks — on Wednesday, one day after NFL teams were required to trim their roster to 53 players.

Carolina claimed cornerbacks Keenan Isaac from the Buccaneers, Shemar Bartholomew from the Jets and Tariq Castro-Fields from the Commanders, linebackers Jamie Sheriff and Jon Rhattigan from the Seahawks and guard Jarrett Kingston from the 49ers.

"We wanted to get eyes on these guys and see if they can help us this year," coach Dave Canales said.

Carolina has the No. 1 pick on the waiver wire after finishing with the league's worst record (2-15) last season.

The Panthers lost projected starter Dane Jackson for at least the first four games of the season with a hamstring injury after placing him on injured reserve. Carolina traded with Seattle for veteran cornerback Michael Jackson last week and Canales said it looks as if he will start opposite Jaycee Horn in Week 1 against New Orleans.

The Panthers waived wide receivers Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Jalen Coker, guard Cade Mays, cornerback D’Shawn Jamison, defensive tackle Jayden Peevy and safety Demani Richardson to make room on the roster.

Carolina also announced it has signed tight end Jordan Matthews, running back Mike Boone, safety Alex Cook, linebacker Chandler Wooten, defensive linemen T.J. Smith and Walter Palmore, outside linebacker Kenny Dyson, guard Mason Brooks, and quarterback Jack Plummer to the practice squad.

