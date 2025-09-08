CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Different year, same results.

Carolina's season-opening 26-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday looked eerily reminiscent of the team's struggles last season when the Panthers went 5-12 under then-rookie head coach Dave Canales with an offense that struggled to score points and a defense that couldn't stop the run.

Bryce Young fell to 6-23 as an NFL starter and endured a third straight forgettable season-opening performance. The No. 1 overall draft pick in 2023 completed 18 of 35 passes for just 154 yards and turned the ball over three times as the Panthers were held to 10 points for the third straight year in Week 1.

Last year Canales benched Young after two games, but it seems highly unlikely Young would be on that tight of a leash again given he built up some credibility with Canales after a strong finish last season and because the team is trying to develop him to become their franchise QB.

It certainly didn't help that the Panthers traded away Young's favorite target, Adam Thielen, two weeks before the season began. Rookie Tetairoa McMillan played well overall, but both he and Xavier Legette missed chances to come up with big plays.

McMillan emphasized the importance of starting fast in Week 2.

“As an offense, we gotta come out swinging,” McMillan said. “We gotta be the tone setters, ultimately we just gotta finish drives. We gotta make the plays when the opportunity comes and just make it easier on Bryce and make it easier on the play calls as well. So, just being able to come out strong is is a big one.”

As for the run defense, tackling remains an issue for the Panthers, who allowed 200 yards rushing to the Jags after finishing last in the league against the run in 2024.

What’s working

One of the big questions coming in was how McMillan would adapt to the speed at the pro level.

Early indications were positive as the rookie finished with five catches for 68 yards, although he wasn't able to come up with a one-handed grab in the end zone.

“I thought he played fast,” Canales said. “He looked very comfortable out there one on one on the outside. We moved him around a little bit. And he showed an ability to be able to handle that. He and Bryce were on the same page timing wise, so I was really pleased with the way he played.”

What needs help

The Panthers struggled to get in and out of the huddle on time against the Jaguars, often getting to the line of scrimmage with fewer than seven seconds on the clock. It was an issue that plagued the team early last season but seemed to have rectified itself down the stretch.

Canales said the issue on Sunday is partly a matter of getting the plays to Young faster, as well as the QB translating the calls to his teammates quicker and getting them lined up quicker.

“It creates more challenges,” Canales said of snapping the ball late in the play clock. “We have the information we need to get the hot (reads) right, to get the protection right, but it’s those critical five or six seconds. It doesn’t seem like a lot of time, but it’s everything.”

Stock up

RB Chuba Hubbard remains one of the bright spots on an otherwise disappointing team. Despite the Panthers falling behind by double digits early on, Hubbard still ran for 57 yards on 16 carries and caught three passes for 32 yards and accounted for Carolina's only score with a 27-yard touchdown reception.

Stock down

Young finished last year with so much promise in the final three games of the season that few expected him to struggle as much as he did in Week 1. He made a few bad throws and finished 18 of 35 for 154 yards with two interceptions and a fumble.

Injuries

DT Turk Wharton left the game with a hamstring injury and is expected to miss two to four weeks, according to Canales. That's a big blow to a run defense that needs all able bodies available. Bobby Brown III or Jaden Crumedy would be potential replacements.

OLB Patrick Jones injured his ankle but is expected to be fine.

LT Ickey Ekwonu, who did not play after having an appendectomy two weeks ago, is expected to return to practice this week and could play Sunday.

Key number

2 — The Panthers were 0 for 2 on fourth-down opportunities, while the Jaguars were 2 for 2.

Next steps

The Panthers play their second straight road game next Sunday at Arizona.

