CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have begun to make changes to their defensive staff after giving up the most points in NFL history this season.

The team has fired secondary coach Bert Watts, outside linebackers coach Tem Lukabu and quality control coach Bobby Maffei, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the Panthers have not yet confirmed the moves.

Panthers head coach Dave Canales said Monday that defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero will be back next season, saying that he likes his defensive schemes. However, Canales wouldn’t say at the time if he would consider other staff changes on defense.

It's possible more staff changes could be made.

Carolina allowed 534 points, the most in a 17-game season. The Panthers surrendered 31.4 points per game, the sixth-most in league history.

