Bryce Young is back under centre.

The Carolina Panthers are going back to their quarterback from the start of the season after replacement pivot Andy Dalton, who was named starter in Week 3, suffered a sprained thumb in a car accident on Tuesday.

Dalton was involved in an accident while driving with his wife, three children and their family dog in downtown Charlotte. Nobody from Dalton's family was taken to the hospital, but the team brought in Dalton for evaluation from medical personnel.

"Scary moment for sure, everyone was okay, everyone is healthy, unfortunately, in the accident, [Dalton] did sprain his thumb," head coach Dave Canales said on Wednesday. "So Bryce will be playing this week for us. We'll be evaluating Andy day-to-day to see if we can get him up as the two on gameday."

The Panthers started 0-2 with Young, the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, leading the way. They were outscored 73-13, including 53-3 in the first half, and Young did not throw for a touchdown in either game.

Dalton led the team to a 36-22 victory in his first start, in which he energized the offence and threw for three touchdowns and over 300 yards -- both totals Young has achieved just once in his 18 career NFL starts.

Canales faced questions regarding Young's future earlier this week, and his answer affirmed the team's commitment to their decision to keep Young off the field.

“I [am] completely sensitive to the questions and they are not unfounded and unbased," Canales said. "From my perspective I'm trying to get a team to continue to take strides and take steps and that is where my focus has to be. It has to be on getting Andy to play his best football.”

The Panthers have a lot invested in Young.

They traded away four picks and top wide receiver D.J. Moore to move up eight spots in the draft to select Young in a QB class that also included C.J. Stroud.

But under owner David Tepper, a hedge fund billionaire, the Panthers have been quick to cut ties. Look no further than coaches Matt Rhule and Frank Reich, as well as quarterbacks Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield.

Canales said after benching Young the team had no plans to trade him.

When asked about it on Monday, he responded, “again hypotheticals. That is stuff that Dan (Morgan) and (executive vice president of football operations) Brandt Tilis will be talking through, all of those different processes. Right now my focus is to get us back to playing good football.”

The Panthers, who are last in the NFC at 1-6, take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday.