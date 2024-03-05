The Carolina Panthers officially placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on outside linebacker Brian Burns on Tuesday.

A two-time Pro Bowler Burns, 25, just completed his fifth season in the league.

In 16 games in 2023, Burns recorded 50 tackles, a fumble recovery and 8.0 sacks.

Originally taken with the 16th overall selection of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Florida State, Burns has amassed 46.0 sacks in 80 career games.

In placing the non-exclusive tag on the Fort Lauderdale, FL-born Burns, the player is free to negotiate a new deal with other teams, but the Panthers have the right to match.

Free agency officially opens on Mar. 13.