The Carolina Panthers have placed wide receiver Laviska Shenault on injured reserve with an ankle injury, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The #Panthers have placed WR Laviska Shenault on Injured Reserve with an ankle injury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 30, 2023

Shenault, a 25-year-old native Texan, has 10 receptions for 60 yards in eight games with the Panthers this season.

The University of Colorado alum was originally drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second round (42nd overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Shenault has caught 15 passes for 1,551 yards and six touchdowns in 51 career NFL games.