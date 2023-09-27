CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young returned to practice on Wednesday after missing last week’s game against the Seattle Seahawks with an ankle injury.

Panthers coach Frank Reich said it’s still too early in the week to determine whether Young will start on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings or if veteran Andy Dalton will make his second straight start.

Reich said initially he was thinking Young would miss two games, but left the door open to the No. 1 pick starting if he looks good in practice. Young walked through the locker room without any noticeable limp before practice.

“He wants to be out there and we want him out there as long as he is ready to go and play winning football,” Reich said.

Reich said the team will evaluate how Young responds to practice before making any decisions.

“He's made good progress and I think he feels better, but there is nothing like getting out there on the field and going through a practice,” Reich said before the team took the field.

Young started the first two games for the Panthers, both losses, completing 59.2% of his passes for 299 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also fumbled once.

The Panthers (0-3) are two games behind Atlanta, New Orleans and Tampa Bay in the NFC South and in need of a win against a Vikings team that is also winless.

There may be no particular hurry to rush Young back this week after Dalton turned in a solid performance in his place on Sunday.

Dalton pumped some life into Carolina's struggling passing game by completing 34 of 58 passes for 361 yards and two touchdowns against the Seahawks.

However, the Panthers struggled to run the football, the team had eight false start penalties and the defense was porous in a 37-27 loss.

NOTES: Safety Xavier Woods (hamstring), linebacker Frankie Luvu (hip) and wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (concussion) did not practice on Wednesday.

