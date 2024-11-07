The Carolina Panthers have signed Canadian running back Chuba Hubbard to a four-year, $33.2 million contract extension, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport adds that Hubbard's deal will carry a max value of $37.2 million with $15 million in new fully guaranteed money.

The Sherwood Park, Alta., native has 665 rushing yards and six total touchdowns in nine games so far this season. He is averaging a career-best 5.0 yards per carry.

The 25-year-old is in his fourth season with Carolina after being drafted in the fourth round (No. 126 overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma State. This is Hubbard's second straight season seeing the majority of the carries with the Panthers, rushing for 902 yards and five touchdowns in 2023.

More to come.