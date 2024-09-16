The Carolina Panthers are making a change at quarterback.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports first-year head coach Dave Canales will bench Bryce Young in favour of veteran Andy Dalton to start Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Young, the first overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Alabama, has struggled mightily in two losses to start the season.

Through two games, Young has thrown for 245 yards on 31-for-56 passing with three interceptions and no touchdowns. He's been sacked six times.

The Panthers have been outscored 73 to 13 in losses to the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Chargers.

The 23-year-old Young started 16 games in his rookie season, throwing for 2,877 yards on 315-for-527 passing with 11 TDs and 10 INTs.

Dalton, 36, is in his second year with the Panthers and 14th NFL season.

A three-time Pro Bowler, the TCU product has thrown for 38,511 yards on 3,408-for-5,455 passing with 246 TDs to 144 picks in 170 career games with the Panthers, Saints, Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals, the team with whom Dalton spent the first nine seasons of his career.