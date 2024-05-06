Rashaad Penny is headed to the Carolina Panthers.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports the former Seattle Seahawks running back in joining head coach Dave Canales, a coach during his time in Seattle, with the team.

Penny, 28, appeared in three games for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023. He rushed for 33 yards on 11 carries.

The San Diego State product spent the first five seasons of his career with the Seahawks after being selected with the 27th overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

His best season came in 2021 when Penny rushed for 749 yards on 119 carries and six touchdowns.

For his career, Penny has rushed for 1,951 yards on 348 carries with 13 touchdowns over 45 games with the Eagles and Seahawks.

Canales, heading into his first season as Panthers head coach, spent 13 seasons with the Seahawks from 2010 to 2022 in a variety of offensive coaching roles before departing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to serve as offensive coordinator in 2023.

Penny joins a running backs room that includes Edmonton's Chuba Hubbard, veteran Miles Sanders and 2024 second-round pick Jonathon Brooks.