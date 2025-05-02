Adam Thielen could be readying to call it a career.

Speaking to The Athletic's Joe Person, the Carolina Panthers wide receiver says the 2025 season might be his last.

"It could be, yeah," Thielen answered when asked if the upcoming campaign might be it. "I told you guys at the end of the [2024] season, like every year, you look back and you say, 'Hey, what do I have left to give to this game?' I talked to my family and they wanted me to keep playing. So it'll be the same process. I'm not gonna think about that right now. I'm gonna focus on being the best football player I can possibly be and you have to have that mindset in this league. And then once the season is over, evaluate and see where we're at, see where the team's at, see where I'm at individually and as a family and figure it out. But yeah, I am definitely winding down my career. But I'm excited about this year and what could happen."

A native of Detroit Lakes, MN, Thielen is headed into his 12th NFL season out of Minnesota State.

After nine seasons with the Minnesota Vikings where he was a two-time Pro Bowler, Thielen has been with the Panthers for the past two campaigns.

A hamstring injury limited Thielen to only 10 games last season. He hauled in 48 receptions for 615 yards and five touchdowns.

Thielen has reached the 1,000-yards receiving mark on three occasions, most recently in 2023 in his first year in Raleigh.