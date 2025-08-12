CFL, NFL revive officiating program with joint training camp sessions

TORONTO - The CFL and NFL have revived their officiating development program, with two crews of seven CFL officials taking part in NFL training camp practices, beginning Wednesday.

The first iteration of the initiative was run between 2016-2019.

This year’s edition will feature current officials from both leagues, along with participants in the NFL’s development system.

The CFL officials will travel to Minnesota to share insights and best practices with their NFL counterparts as the Vikings welcome the New England Patriots.

A separate crew of seven will go to Philadelphia to exchange knowledge with local officials while the Eagles host the Cleveland Browns.

Because of current in-season time commitments by CFL officials and staff, NFL officials will not travel to Canada at this time. The two sides will explore future opportunities for exchange and collaboration in Canada at a later date.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2025.