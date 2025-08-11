Chargers cancel joint practice with Rams because of injury concerns

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers have canceled their joint practice with the LA Rams this week.

Rams coach Sean McVay said the practice set for Wednesday at The Bolt facility in El Segundo was off because of injury concerns among the Chargers.

“Truth,” Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said Sunday. “That's the biggest reason. We still got two more preseason games to go.”

First-year New Orleans Saints coach Kellen Moore said the team was working on setting up a joint practice with the Rams. The Saints are practicing in nearby Irvine as part of a 10-day visit to California during training camp.

The Chargers were the first team to open training camp and are playing an extra preseason game because they were in the Hall of Fame game, beating Detroit 34-7 on Aug. 31.

The Chargers lost Rashawn Slater, who sustained a season-ending torn patella tendon in practice earlier in the week. Running back Najee Harris’ status for Week 1 is up in the air after he sustained an eye injury in a July 4 firework incident. He has been walking laps at practice, wearing a helmet with a visor.

