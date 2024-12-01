ATLANTA (AP) — Rookie Tarheeb Still returned an interception 61 yards for a touchdown, his second pick of the game and one of four thrown by Atlanta quarterback Kirk Cousins as the Los Angeles Chargers handed the first-place Falcons their third straight loss, 17-13 on Sunday.

In a game that neither team seemed eager to win, the Chargers (8-4) overcame five sacks, a fumble deep in their own territory, a fake punt that didn't work and a largely listless offense.

The 36-year-old Cousins looked like a rookie for the Falcons (6-6) on a fourth-and-5 pass at the Los Angeles 40 late in the third quarter.

Still read the play all the way, stepping in front of Darnell Mooney and sprinting untouched down the sideline in front of the Falcons bench for the touchdown that put the Chargers ahead to stay.

Still also had an interception on the first play of the second quarter, a sign of what was to come for Cousins in an awful performance that is sure to raise questions about whether the Falcons should turn to their first-round pick, Michael Penix Jr.

Atlanta's last two possessions both ended with Cousins' interceptions when a touchdown could have pulled the game out — only the second four-interception game of his career. The other came when he played for Washington in a 45-14 loss to the New York Giants on Sept. 25, 2014.

There was an ill-advised pass to no one in particular in the back of the end zone that was grabbed by Marcus Maye, who had just joined the Chargers a few days earlier after being claimed on waivers. Cousins put both hands to his helmet in disbelief.

With the Falcons driving into Chargers territory for one last shot, Cousins delivered a throw over the middle that was picked off by Derwin James Jr. at the Los Angeles 24 with 40 seconds remaining.

The Chargers had only two first downs in the second half and were outgained 350-187 in total yards. Justin Herbert threw for just 147 yards, and the Chargers were limited to 56 yards on the ground without top back J.K. Dobbins.

The only points produced by the Los Angeles offense were three field goals by Cameron Dicker.

Cousins finished 24 of 39 for 245 yards. Younghoe Koo kicked a pair of field goals, but also missed a 35-yarder after battling hip issues during the week.

Injury report

Chargers: Dobbins (knee sprain) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, forcing the Chargers to go with a backfield-by-committee approach that wasn't very effective. ... WR Ladd McConkey went out late in the game with a knee injury after making nine catches for 117 yards.

Falcons: K Riley Patterson was signed by the Falcons as a precaution in case Koo couldn't go, but the newcomer wasn't needed.

Up next

Chargers: Stay on the road to face the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs (11-1) next Sunday night.

Falcons: At Minnesota next Sunday.

This story has been corrected. A previous version misspelled Tarheeb Still's first name.

